A Florida man is facing charges after a 2-month-old baby was exposed to fentanyl and cocaine and ended up in the hospital.

Clifford Trunick IV, who lives at the home where the baby was found, is facing charges for child neglect with great bodily harm, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, and tampering with evidence, Fox 13 reported, citing the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home in the northwest part of the county the morning of August 25. Investigators said an infant in the home was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors concluded the baby was exposed to several drugs, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office said the baby underwent emergency treatment and is in stable condition, Fox 13 reported.

Deputies ultimately arrested Trunick. The report did not disclose whether he is related to the infant.

Authorities also notified the Florida Department of Children and Families, which is “working to ensure the baby’s safety,” according to the outlet.