WATCH — Police: Louisiana Gator Attacks DWI Suspect Trying to Evade Troopers

A Louisiana alligator mangled the arms of a suspect whom police were trying to apprehend during a DWI investigation on Sunday.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Victor Rivas of Montz who was allegedly driving a Toyota Supra recklessly on Interstate 10 in Metairie, WDSU reported Monday.

He allegedly hit a concrete barrier and blew out his tires before Louisiana State Police Troopers found him on Interstate 310 in St. Charles Parish.

Once troopers conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the suspect, they determined he showed signs of impairment, state police explained in a social media post.

However, “During the DWI investigation, Rivas fled on foot and jumped from the elevated portion of Interstate 310 into the swamp below,” authorities continued:

Troopers and deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office began searching for Rivas, who was later spotted walking along U.S. Highway 61. When law enforcement approached, he fled again into a swampy area, where he was attacked by an alligator and sustained injuries to both arms. Despite his injuries, Rivas continued fleeing before being located and apprehended with the assistance of drone technology.

Body camera footage showed the suspect in the swamp while moving away from an officer who was holding a handgun.

Splashes were seen to the right of the camera. Seconds later, the alligator swam toward Rivas, causing larger splashes during the attack:

After he was caught by police, Rivas was taken to a hospital for treatment and authorities charged him with DWI and resisting an officer.

“Additional warrants were obtained for Hit and Run and Careless Operation in connection with the earlier crash in Jefferson Parish,” police said, adding, “Impaired driving can lead to serious and unpredictable consequences.”

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office shared the clip of the attack and images of an alligator dressed as an officer:

The post said Rivas was “transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The alligator was not injured and has since returned to its regular patrol of the swamp.”

“Reminder: Don’t drive impaired, don’t run from deputies, and definitely don’t hide in Louisiana swamps. Wildlife may just be cooperating with law enforcement,” the agency added.