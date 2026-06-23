VIDEO — 911 Call: Mom Said Son Wanted to ‘Fight the Corrupt Government’ Before UFC Terror Plot Arrest

The mother of a suspect in the alleged White House UFC terror plot told dispatchers in a 911 call she believed her son wanted to “fight the corrupt government.”

The suspect was identified as Tycen Proper of Ohio whose family members called authorities in the days before the UFC Freedom 250 event, Fox News reported Tuesday.

One of the mother’s cousins alerted dispatchers and asked them to come to the family’s home, saying, “They are having some issues with their son. She has some concerns with weapons and ammo and a particular mindset that her oldest boy is in right now.”

Proper’s mother called a few minutes later as deputies were on their way to the home and told the dispatcher the family had removed all the guns and ammunition from the young man’s room. However, she said he had just returned and would soon realize those items had been removed.

The dispatcher asked her if he was suicidal or using drugs, and she said he was not before explaining the family was not sure what actions he was planning.

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“We don’t even know what he’s wanting to do. He’s wanting to leave this weekend and go with a group of people to help, like, fight the corrupt government,” she said:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) thwarted the alleged attack officials said involved explosive-laden drones that would hit buildings in the area to spark mass panic and drive crowds toward a sniper team, Breitbart News reported June 16.

Seven individuals have so far been arrested regarding the case, UPI reported Monday.

“Authorities learned of the alleged attack from the parents of Tycen Proper, who alerted police to their son’s purchase of weapons and online activities. Proper, 19, was among the initial batch of five suspects arrested and charged last week,” the outlet said.

In addition, federal officials said an illegal alien was the alleged “ringleader” of the terror plot and identified him as 31-year-old Abraham Alvarez of Mexico, Breitbart News reported.