With the holiday season only weeks away, online retailer Amazon and its oft time shipping partner UPS have announced new job fairs to hire 130,000 seasonal employees.

Amazon announced that it will hold a job fair as it looks to hire 30,000 new employees to fulfill the wave of expected orders for Christmas shopping, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The retailer said it is looking to fill a myriad of positions from software engineers to warehouse workers with salaries starting at $100,000 annually and down to $15 per hour, according to the information at its Career Day website.

“Amazon said the hiring events will take place Sept. 17 in six locations where it thinks it can find the strongest talent: Arlington, Virginia — where it’s building a second headquarters; Boston; Chicago; Dallas; Nashville, Tennessee; and its hometown of Seattle,” the AP wrote.

“I encourage anyone willing to think big and move fast to apply for a job with us,” said Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos. “You’ll get to invent and see Amazon making even bolder bets on behalf of our customers.”

Along with the Amazon job fair announcement, worldwide shipping company United Parcel Service (UPS) is also looking to staff up for the coming holiday season.

UPS noted that it is looking to hire 100,000 seasonal employees to handle the coming shopping season, the AP said.

The shipping giant noted that wages vary depending on the area in which the new hire is seeking employment and range from $10.10 an hour to as high as $14 and even $30 for truck drivers.

“Some markets are a bit more competitive, and we will adjust” the wages in markets such as San Diego, UPS spokesperson Danelle McCusker said. Some areas may even offer bonuses of $100 to $250, she added.

UPS offers a job searching tool online for prospective employees to find out if the company is hiring in their area.

Other large employers, such as Target, Walmart and FedEx will also be announcing seasonal hiring in the coming weeks.

