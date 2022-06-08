Joe Biden’s Leadership Gets 52 Percent Support (in Mexico)

President Joe Biden has boosted public support for his leadership and government to 52 percent, but Biden is getting that public support from Mexicans in Mexico, not from Americans in America, according to Gallup.

Gallup reported the good news for Biden on June 7, saying “U.S. leadership had been more popular in Mexico than it had been in several years, with 52% of Mexicans approving of U.S. leadership in 2021.”

The polling data may have been released because Biden is attending the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week.

Back in the United States, Biden’s support among Americans is only 41 percent, according to the average of polls tracked by RealClearPolitics.com.

Biden also has 57 percent opposition where it matters — in the nation that will vote in the November midterm elections.

One of the big issues that has hurt Biden is his decision to open the borders to many economic migrants. That is good news for Mexicans and other people who migrate into Americans’ jobs, housing, and towns — but bad news for Democrats facing the voters. Biden’s poll ratings on immigration are just 35 percent positive, and 59 percent negative, says RealClearPolitics.com.

In contrast, President Donald Trump boosted his polling support in Mexico when he blocked migrants at the border. That decision also sharply reduced the cartel-managed mass migration through Mexico.

The Washington Post conducted a face-to-face survey of 1,200 Mexicans in cooperation with Mexico’s Reforma newspaper:

More than 6 in 10 Mexicans say migrants are a burden on their country because they take jobs and benefits that should belong to Mexicans. A 55 percent majority supports deporting migrants who travel through Mexico to reach the United States. Those findings defy the perception that Mexico — a country that has sent millions of its own migrants to the United States, sending billions of dollars in remittances — is sympathetic to the surge of Central Americans. Instead, the data suggests Mexicans have turned against the migrants transiting through their own country, expressing antipathy that would be familiar to many supporters of President Trump north of the border.

“When Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador agreed to step up Mexico’s immigration enforcement to avert U.S. tariffs, many analysts expected his base to be disillusioned,” the Post reported.