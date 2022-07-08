Biden Likely to Extend, Expand Amnesty for Half a Million Venezuelans

At issue is whether to extend Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelan immigrants already in the U.S. The administration has until Monday to make its decision. It also is considering whether to expand the protections to an estimated 250,000 Venezuelans who have arrived in the U.S. after TPS was granted last year in March and therefore not eligible for the temporary legal status. Officials are wary of redesignating TPS to apply to more Venezuelans, according to people familiar with the internal deliberations. The concern inside the White House, the people said, is that doing so will incentivize more migration at a time the administration is struggling to manage the logistical challenges and optics of record numbers of migrants arriving at the border, especially ahead of the midterm elections.

“The administration must publish a Federal Register notice by Monday — 60 days before the current designation expires Sept. 9 — to indicate if it will extend TPS for current holders,” Politico added.

Presidents have much authority to award the TPS status to favored migrants whose home countries suffer from a disaster, such as war, flood, or famine.

But the Venezuelan case is complicated by the huge number of Venezuelans who can migrate to the U.S border. Moreover, life in Venezuala is bad but likely not a humanitarian disaster. In fact, Biden’s deputies are deporting some Venezuelans back to their home countries.

“The quarter-million Venezuelans who’ve come in the past ~16 months came because of Biden’s lax policies,” said a tweet from Mark Krikorian at the Center for Immigration Studies. He continued:

Like the Haitians [who were] settled in Chile & Brazil, the [TPS] Venezuelans were living in Colombia & elsewhere and took advantage of Biden’s “La Invitación” to trade up.

“TPS is only for instances where deportable aliens cannot safely be returned …. but we deport hundreds of people a year to Venezuela,” he said.

“If we keep TPS (we shouldn’t), then it should automatically end once we deport anyone to a covered country,” he added.

Many Venezuelan migrants walked and rode vehicles from Venezuela to the United States via Panama and Mexico.

Biden’s 2021 welcome at the border motivated many more to undertake the trek, which required them to hike across the dangerous Darien Gap, where many migrants are drowned or murdered by robbers.

Business-backed migration groups are calling for the expansion of TPS to more migrant Venezuelans who aid investors by serving as consumers, renters, and workers: