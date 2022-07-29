Matt Gaetz: Ignoring Pain of Legal Migration Is a ‘Boomer Approach’

The federal government’s refusal to recognize the costs of legal migration is a “boomer approach” to immigration policy, said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

The immigration problem “is not just the illegal immigration,” Gaetz told Breitbart News:

It’s the legal immigration where you now have a system where we tell these young people go get your STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Math] degree, go learn how to code [software], and then they do that — they accrue massive amounts of college debt — and then we bring in somebody from India who is able to do the job for $50,000 or $60,000 bucks a year on some work visa. Big tech scoops all those up and it deprives a lot of Americans of jobs. So we have to think about immigration, not just at the broken border. I think that’s almost like a very Boomer approach to the broader immigration challenge we have that informs on both legal and illegal immigration.

Gaetz’s comments are interesting because they might show some GOP leaders — even former President Donald Trump — are willing to challenge the legal migration policies that have allowed coastal investors to import their own foreign workforces.

Some GOP leaders, notably Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), have already drafted proposals to level the free market for labor in the United States.

The post-1990 visa worker policies have tilted the national economy in favor of California and New York — and it has also tilted the labor market against American college graduates.

The visa worker rules have shut many Americans out of good Fortune 500 careers because they have allowed CEOs to keep a huge foreign labor force in many vital jobs. These foreign workers — perhaps 1.5 million workers — now hold many important jobs, such as search-engine designers at Google, content screeners at Twitter, news editors at Facebook, engineering jobs at Intel, and research jobs at Qualcomm.

Those no-rights foreign visa workers are preferred by CEOs because they are cheaper, compliant, and cannot quit to create innovative companies.

These visa workers are imported via the H-1B, OPT, TN, J-1, H4EAD, O-1, and E-2 visa programs. Many additional foreigners illegally work in the hidden pyramids of Fortune 500 subcontractors after illegally overstaying their visas, forging documents, and arriving on B-1/B-2 non-work visas.

The federal government makes very little effort to reduce fraud and often encourages foreigners to take these vital jobs.

Congress’s decision to let the coastal investors have their own labor pipeline also ensured that the high-tech economy was built in California, Washington state, and a few other locations. Investors now face little pressure to hire heartland Americans — or to create satellite offices in Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Maine, etc — because they can hire their new workers by sending a bus down to LAX airport.

During his term in office, Trump was slow to reform the white-collar migration policies, such as the H-1B visa program.

His deputies did launch useful reforms in his last year — but those reforms were not anchored by law or regulation, and were quickly washed away by President Joe Biden’s pro-migration deputies.

That failure to reform the white collar programs likely cost Trump much support among white collar, suburban voters. In turn, that loss helped tip the election against him in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona.

This year, heartland Republican Senators — chiefly, Sen. Todd Young, (R-IN) —blocked an investor-backed Democratic plan to dramatically expand the replacement of American graduates by foreign graduates.

