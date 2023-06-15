Biden Offers Work-Permit Giveaway to India’s White-Collar Migrants

President Joe Biden’s deputies quietly announced a work permit giveaway on Wednesday that would allow hundreds of thousands of white-collar temporary workers from India to permanently compete against American graduates for jobs and careers.

The giveaway for many Indian H-1B, L-1, and O-1 temporary workers was announced on the same day that House GOP members issued a report that completely ignored migration’s vast damage to Americans’ wages and salaries.

The GOP report is intended to help build public support for the impeachment of Biden’s pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas. But the GOP report, titled, “Causes, Costs, and Consequences: Why Secretary Mayorkas Must Be Investigated For His Border Crisis,” did not include the words “wages,” salaries,” “pocketbook” or “rents.”

Biden’s new stealth giveaway — and an effective amnesty from existing legal limits — will likely release several hundred thousand Indian workers from their long-term, indentured-service contracts with Fortune 500 subcontractors.

The release will allow those ethnically linked workers to cooperatively compete for a wide variety of other careers sought by isolated young and middle-aged American graduates. Nationwide, more than one million white-collar jobs are held by legal or illegal college-graduate migrants, many of whom got their jobs via many types of fraud.

The flood of extra workers will help investors bump many young American graduates from career-starting opportunities and to push down their depressed salaries. It will also expand the discriminatory ethnic hiring by Indian-born predatory managers in many Fortune 500 companies and their subcontractors.

The giveaway comes as U.S. tech companies and universities are firing many American graduates while importing another annual wave of about 100,000 H-1B visa workers.

GOP politicians — including President Donald Trump — have ignored this massive damage to the U.S. middle-class since it began in 1990. But this GOP silence is self-defeating for GOP candidates because the victims are the swing-voting, white-collar professionals who have given Democrats their victory margins in suburbs around the nation.

The U.S. media will hide the Biden giveaway because establishment editors do not have the workplace authority to describe the damage to their white-collar peers and their own kids. Worse, many younger reporters prefer to tout the investor-magnified concerns of economic migrants.

The June 14 work-permit giveaway is included in agency instructions to officials telling them they can award renewable work permits to the temporary workers in “compelling circumstances.”

But Mayorkas expanded the definition of “compelling circumstances” to include the normal expiration of foreign workers’ visas and the scheduled expiration of the workers’ contract jobs.

“They’re setting it up really so anyone can qualify,” responded Jessica Vaughan, the policy studies director at the Center for Immigration Studies.

The giveaway was announced by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency, which is part of Mayorkas’ Department of Homeland Security. The June 14 statement said:

The guidance covers compelling circumstances for principal applicants and their dependents and provides a non-exhaustive list of situations that could lead to a finding that compelling circumstances exist, including serious illness and disability, employer dispute or retaliation, other substantial harm to the applicant, or significant disruption to the employer. … Compelling circumstances could include, if, due to job loss, the family may otherwise be forced to sell their home for a loss, pull their children out of school, and relocate to their home country.

The rule even says the workers should be given valuable renewable work permits because their temporary visas are expiring on schedule, said Vaughan.

The language says, “If the basis for something being here on a temporary work visa goes away and the person would have to move back to their home country, that’s a compelling circumstance for them to stay here,” she said, adding, “that’s absurd.”

It “looks like a huge change,” said David Bier at the business-backed Cato Institute.

“This is just another attempt to get around the limits on immigration that Congress put into law,” Vaughan said.

Those limits include a cap of 140,000 green cards for foreign workers hired by U.S. companies. But for many years, U.S. agencies have allowed U.S. companies to annually recruit far more than 140,000 foreign workers for U.S. jobs by dangling promises of deferred payment in the form of hugely valuable U.S. green cards and citizenship.

The predictable result is the creation of a roughly 1 million-strong foreign white-collar workforce who are tied to lower-wage jobs by their employers’ dangled promises of an eventual green card.

The workforce is mostly Indian, partly because India’s government has worked closely with Fortune 500 investors to fill up subcontracted jobs with export Indian workers. These Indian workers move into Americans’ jobs via the uncapped H-1B and L-1 visa programs, and via the uncapped supply of OPT, CPT, and H4EAD work permits.

That huge Indian workforce has severely distorted the U.S. market for white-collar workers. It lowers white-collar wages nationwide, turbocharges the export of jobs to India, disastrously subordinates professionals under C-Suite executives, and reduces pressure on investors to raise productivity, innovation, and foreign investment outside India.

The destruction of earnings power continues: Real (inflation-adjusted) earnings down for a 26th consecutive month. The longest stretch in US history by far (twice as long as the Global Financial Crisis), and represents 93% of Biden's tenure pic.twitter.com/wbDXqwz0ti — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 13, 2023

The giveaway is also an economic swap for India’s premier minister, Narendra Modi. He is expected to visit Biden on June 22 for a high-status state dinner when officials will announce high-tech sales to India. The pending swap is a boon for high-tech investors — but a disaster for U.S. college graduates.

Congress has repeatedly blocked lobbying campaigns to accelerate the inflow of foreign graduates into white-collar jobs. So Biden’s deputies have repeatedly used their bureaucratic power to expand the inflow.

The expansions have survived repeated lawsuits filed by Americans, said Vaughan. GOP legislators could use their spending power to block the giveaways, she said, but they face closed-door pressure from donors to not fight the giveaways.

So far, there is no evidence whatsoever that the federal government — or the establishment media — has recognized the obvious and massive costs of this white-collar outsourcing to India.

For example, the GOP’s June 14 report usefully described the huge impact of illegal migration on crime, migrant deaths, government spending, and drug smuggling. The report, subtitled, “The Massive Financial Costs of Mayorkas’ Open Borders,” said:

The human cost, both to American citizens and those journeying to the border, has been incalculable. Increasingly, Americans are also suffering from the strain of the financial costs imposed by this mass illegal immigration. The border crisis has had an unprecedented and devastating effect on American states, cities, and small towns, particularly the schools, businesses, hospitals, law enforcement agencies, and other public service providers who have limited resources to deal with this massive influx of illegal aliens. Simultaneously, as cities and states shoulder more costs required to handle this historic burden, many of the illegal aliens released into American communities are consuming far more in taxpayer funded benefits than they are ever giving back.

But the report entirely ignores the role of migration in the government’s economic policies, and it ignores the huge pocketbook damage of migration on Americans. That pocketbook damage, however, inflates investors‘ profits and stock values.

House GOP legislators are under intense pressure to ignore the economics and pocketbook cost of migration.

The pressure comes from influential businesses in their districts, as well as from their GOP leaders, who rely on major business donors to keep pace with the Demoacrats’ income from major business donors. Most of the GOP’s donations come via Congressional Leadership Fund, which includes many manufacturing, retail, and real estate investors.

GOP leaders in the Senate — such as Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) — are somewhat freer to talk about the pocketbook impact of migration. For example, Rubio wrote:

Wall Street simply figured out how to import cheap labor, much of it [clarification, not all] coming from illegal immigrants. This was a slower, more subtle process. Sure, some politicians made a big deal about “jobs Americans wouldn’t do,” but otherwise the only outcry came from workers who found their wages stalled, benefits cut, and hours slashed until they could be replaced by someone willing to work more hours for less.

So far, only Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has criticized the investors’ H-1B program in the 2024 campaign. On May 10, for example, he said:

We determine as Americans what type of immigration system benefits our country, but when you’re doing immigration, it’s not for their benefit as foreigners, it’s for your benefit as Americans. So if there’s legal immigration that’s harming Americans, we shouldn’t do that either. For example, some of these H-1B visas, they would fire American tech workers and hire foreigners at lower wages. I don’t agree with that. I think that’s wrong.

Who will get laid off? We created this whiteboard explainer video a few years ago to help explain the bias for laying off American workers over H-1B visa holders. We tweaked it a little bit to make it more relevant for today. And VOILA! pic.twitter.com/BpYqm1MV40 — U.S. Tech Workers (@USTechWorkers) June 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Biden’s pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, is trying to import more foreigners to take the blue-collar and white-collar wages and salaries that would otherwise go to the ordinary Americans who have seen their wages drop since President Donald Trump left office.

“There are businesses around this country that are desperate for workers [and] there are … desperate workers in foreign countries that are looking for jobs in the United States, ” Mayorkas said on May 11.

“We currently have at least ten million job vacancies right now in the United States,” including jobs in the government-funded computer-chip sector, White House official Katie Tobin claimed during a May speech at the American Enterprise Insitute, adding:

But this does create a demand for increased high-skilled labor from other parts of the world, and so that is something that we’re working with the State Department on and DHS [Department of Homeland Security] … to make it easier for [migrants] that have these skill sets that we think can really contribute to implementing these new policies, that we can bring them in faster (emphasis added).

Biden’s deputies “are distorting our legal immigration system … to launder the status of virtually any foreign citizen who makes it into the country,” said Vaughan.

Once the new work-permit giveaway is in operation, “I can’t imagine any circumstance in which they’d say no on the application,” she added.

