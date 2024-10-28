Trick or Treat? Americans Face Horrific Candy Inflation Under Biden-Harris

The prices of handing out candy to trick-or-treaters rose more rapidly under the Biden-Harris administration than they have in decades, a reminder of the steep toll of the inflationary policies of the Democrat White House.

The consumer price index for candy and chewing gum is up around 22 percent since Biden took office nearly four years ago. That’s more than twice the cumulative inflation during Trump’s presidency.

In fact, it is more inflation than the Trump and Obama administrations combined.

Inflation appears to be causing Americans to pull back on their Halloween plans. A survey by the Halloween & Costume Association found that 53 percent of America consumers say rising costs would impact their plans—and price is the biggest factor in choosing a costume.

“Inflation seems to be casting a chilling spell over holiday fun for some, with 25 percent of Americans saying they plan to spending less on Halloween compared to last year,” the association said.

The National Retail Federation estimates that Americans will spending $11.6 billion on costumes, candy, and other Halloween goodies this year. That’s down from $12.2 billion last year.