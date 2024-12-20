Starbucks baristas in three major U.S. cities are set to launch a five-day strike on Friday, just days before Christmas.

The strikes will reportedly happen in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle, according to Newsmax:

Starbucks Workers United, the union that has organized workers at 535 company-owned U.S. stores since 2021, said Starbucks has failed to honor a commitment made in February to reach a labor agreement this year. The union also wants the company to resolve outstanding legal issues, including hundreds of unfair labor practice charges that workers have filed with the National Labor Relations Board. The union noted that Starbucks’ new Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol, who started in September, could make more than $100 million in his first year on the job. But the company recently proposed an economic package with no new wage increases for unionized baristas now and a 1.5% increase in future years, the union said.

The union chose those cities because they are a priority market for the coffee company, Denver 7 reported on Friday. In addition, Starbucks Workers United said this week that 98 percent of its members voted to authorize the strike, per NPR.

“In a statement emailed to NPR on Friday, Starbucks said it has held more than nine bargaining sessions with the union and reached over 30 ‘meaningful agreements on hundreds of topics’ since April,” the NPR article read.

“But said Workers United proposals call for an immediate increase in the minimum wage of hourly partners by 64%, which it views as ‘not sustainable,'” the outlet noted.

The union on Thursday announced the strike, saying, “TWAS THE STRIKE BEFORE CHRISTMAS!” and added that it would spread across the nation.

“Starbucks baristas are going on five days of escalating ULP strikes in response to the company backtracking on our promised path forward, starting tomorrow in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle… and soon, from coast-to-coast,” the post read:

According to Newsmax, the union “prematurely” ended a recent bargaining session. Following the move, Starbucks said it is prepared to continue negotiations but needs the union to “return to the table.”

In November 2023, Starbucks workers went on strike during a “Red Cup Rebellion,” which included employees from 200 unionized stores across America, Breitbart News reported.