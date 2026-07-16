Report: Democrat-Run California and New York Losing Billions of Dollars as Taxpayers Flee to Other States

California and New York have continued losing residents who are looking for a better life outside their Democrat-run states, according to a Fox News report.

The outlet on Thursday highlighted the fact that people are feeling the weight of heavy taxation:

The latest IRS data show the top 10 counties with the largest net losses of taxpayers to other states were all located in California and New York. Compiled from federal tax returns, the figures offer one of the clearest snapshots of where Americans are relocating — and where their income is moving with them. Economists say those migration patterns help explain broader shifts in state economies, tax bases, and housing markets as families weigh affordability, taxes, and job opportunities when considering where they want to put down roots.

More than 26 percent of New York City residents were considering leaving the city if Democrat Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral race, Breitbart News reported in October.

He did become the city’s mayor, and state leaders were put in a tight spot amid efforts to keep billionaires from moving out of the Big Apple due to Mamdani’s radical socialist policies, Breitbart News reported.

The recent Fox article noted that people leaving those states could affect funding for schools, public safety, and infrastructure, adding that Los Angeles County saw a net loss of 17,496 tax filers who took over $1 billion in income with them, while Queens County in New York lost 17,109 taxpayers.

“Manhattan gained more interstate tax filers than any other county in the nation while simultaneously losing nearly $1 billion in adjusted gross income, suggesting many of the newcomers earned less than those who left,” the outlet said.

Heritage Foundation chief economist E.J. Antoni told Fox it was evident people “vote with their feet” in deciding to move.

“If you look at where these people are going, they’re not going to Massachusetts or Illinois or California. They’re going to Texas. They’re going to Tennessee. They’re going to Florida — places with low or no income taxes and low overall levels of taxation,” Antoni continued.

South Carolina has also experienced significant growth, according to Breitbart News.