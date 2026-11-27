Investor-backed amnesty advocates are telling Vice President JD Vance — and all American citizens — to stop using the word “amnesty.”

“’Amnesty’ has become the weapon of choice for ending a conversation America needs,” complained Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is pushing a plan to let states import or legalize migrant workers for CEOs when even Americans ask for wage gains, time off, or workplace upgrades. He added:

I’ve never called for it. I’ve called for states to be partners with Washington on legal visas, with a secure border and enforcement behind them.

Stitt’s complaint was aimed at Vice President JD Vance, who recently slammed Stitt’s cheap labor plan in mid-November, saying: “To a lot of people, this sounds like an effort to give amnesty to people who have broken our laws. It is morally and electorally disastrous.”

Stitt’s complaint is also an establishment warning against Vance, who is increasingly voicing the populist economic worries of President Donald Trump voters. Vance is expected to run for the presidency in 2028.

Stitt has allies from the establishment side of the GOP.

“Governor, I agree,” responded Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL), who is pushing a bill to raise the inflow of cheap labor for CEOs by granting amnesty to illegal migrants. “The word AMNESTY is used to shut down one of the most serious conversations as a nation we should have: how to reform our immigration system,” she complained.

For many years, business groups have complained about the political power of the popular “amnesty” term because it viscerally describes the top-level giveaway of legal and economic benefits to illegal-migrant wrongdoers who damage the community.

To replace “amnesty,” advocates have conjured up a thesaurus of softer terms, including “regularization of newcomers,” “getting right by the law,” “comprehensive reform,” and “earned path to citizenship.” These poll-testing euphemisms are now widely used by pro-migration editors and reporters in the establishment media to hide the scale and civic impact of mass legal or illegal migration.

Stitt denounced amnesty while urging an amnesty for a legal migrant in Oklahoma who is facing deportation for drug possession in 2006. He justifies the amnesty by saying the migrant is valuable to his employer: “[His employer] is vouching for this person, and if an employer is vouching for an employee and they are paying taxes, chasing the American dream, contributing to the Oklahoma economy, isn’t that what we want?”

The complaints from Stitt and Salazar come as the public is shrugging off elite demands for more migration and more amnesty in 2027. The opposition is recognized by top Democrat leaders, including Democrat politicians who see immigrant Islamic rioters intimidating Jews in their home city of New York.

The unpopular demand for more migration is driven by progressives’ sympathy for outsiders who have the potential to eventually vote progressives into power. Investors want more migrants because stock values rise as migrant workers force down wages, migrant consumers buy more products, and migrant renters push up rental revenues.

Stitt is retiring to manage his mid-sized bank, which will profit from any new inflow of migrant borrowers. In recent weeks, he has revived his repeated calls for Congress to let states amnesty illegal migrants. In November, for example, he told Politico:

We’re overthinking [immigration reform]: It’s as simple as if an employer is vouching for an employee, the state governor should be able to issue that workforce permit. Period. End of story.

If enacted, Stitt’s plan would start a race to the bottom as governors deliver cheap workers to CEOs in exchange for promises not to move their companies to a higher-migration, lower-wage state. The flood of cheap labor would benefit CEOs, investors, banks, and real estate firms — but would gradually impoverish many millions of blue-collar and white-collar Americans and their families.

Basically, the Stitt proposal would remove the border barriers around the 50-state union that ensure a national labor market where employers and employees can fairly bargain for work hours, wages, and benefits.

Salazar is backing Stitt because she has her own cheap labor plan for investors:

In April 2026, Salazar proudly declared her bill is intended to cut wages, partly by creating new migrant pipelines for CEOs to import more workers:

When people tell me that I am trying to help big business to have cheap labor, I’m going to answer them: It’s not [just] big business, it’s not only agricultural or construction or hospitality or health care or manufacturing — it’s more!… Who else? The farmers, people in the dairy business. We all like milk, right? Well, there are 150,000 jobs available in agriculture right now… Manufacturers! I don’t know anyone in the manufacturing world, but I do know that the National Association of Manufacturers decided to do a public press conference to support [the] Dignidad [bill]… It’s agricultural, construction, hospitality…

Salazar is working with roughly 40 Democrats to pass a bill that includes an amnesty and new pipelines to bring in millions of additional migrants. In her social media message to Stitt, she declared:

Immigration goes far beyond immigrants and illegals. It’s about the economy, affordability, national security, economic growth. It affects ALL Americans. Legitimate disagreements, and labels are no substitute for good policies. Let’s debate this issues without resorting to name-calling and cheap word tricks. Even on the toughest issues, we can disagree with DIGNITY and respect. That’s the American way! Thank you, @GovStitt for being courageous, a voice of reason, and not shying away from a national conversation we desperately need to have.

But the public is increasingly aware of the economic impact of migration and amnesty. That unease is also recognized by GOP politicians, including Vance, who recently noted that illegal migration pushes down wages and pushes up rents.

WATCH: