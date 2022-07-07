Seattle Public Schools Direct Students to Sex-Change Resources

The Seattle Public School District encourages transgenderism on its LGBTQIA Resources page and refers students to multiple clinics that assist sex-change attempts with hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and surgery.

Seattle Public Schools, which include K-8 institutions, make up the largest district in the state of Washington. The district’s resource page directs students to several clinics that will aid a child’s sex-change attempts. The Seattle Children’s Gender Clinic, for example, is promoted on the school district’s website. The clinic offers “gender-affirming care,” which consists of puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and even surgery that permanently alters a patient’s body. These services are available to minors.

The resource list also directs community members to Cedar River Clinics and Neighborcare Health, both of which provide hormone therapy and surgical referrals.

The Seattle Public Schools site lists a variety of additional resources that directly encourage transgenderism and radical views on sex. One such resource is the Rainbow Library booklist, which includes books intended for children as young as five regarding LGBT issues. The books address a variety of topics, including the Stonewall Riots and the status of men who identify as transgender competing in women’s sports. One book, titled “Felix Ever After,” follows the transition and love life of a teenager who identifies as transgender.

The school district also promotes Camp Ten Trees, a “youth-empowered camp community for youth of LGBTQ and nontraditional families, LGBTQ youth, and their allies.” Beyond just offering typical summer camp activities like swimming and hiking, the camp seeks to inculcate a leftwing agenda among campers, encouraging them to use an intersectional lens to disrupt systems that “uphold racism, heterosexism, queerphobia, transphobia, classism, ageism, and ableism.” The website for Camp Ten Trees explains, “It’s not just a camp … it’s a revolution!”

Seattle Public Schools could not be reached for comment.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com