Cellphone footage shared with a local Georgia television station shows a student repeatedly punching a teacher inside a Gwinnett County classroom on Tuesday.

The incident occurred before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrencville, and according to the teacher’s wife, the attack “left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness,” WSB-TV Atlanta reported. Cellphone video shows the student punching the teacher before another student intervened.

“I don’t think people should have the crap beat out of them when they go to work,” his wife told the television station on condition of anonymity. “I just want the students and the teachers to be safe, because my husband signed up to be a teacher. He loves his job.”

A teacher in Lawrenceville, GA was beaten by a student 1 day after discussing this student’s poor performance with parents. This school district also changed their discipline policies this year to be more lax & have reportedly seen a 31% increase in students involved in fights. pic.twitter.com/HfZvggOGh4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 30, 2022

The incident reportedly occurred the day after the teacher spoke with the parents of the student about his poor performance in the class, the teacher’s wife added.

A Gwinnett County Schools spokesperson told the outlet the district is looking into the incident. It is unclear if the student involved will be disciplined or if the student will face criminal charges.

The report notes that the incident happened as the Gwinnett School board is “re-evaluating changes to its discipline policy” made earlier this year that “eased standards for tribunals.” School officials are reporting a 31 percent increase in student fights throughout the district.

“I just would like better security,” the teacher’s wife said. “And I would like for a student not have to be the one that pulls another student off of my loved one.”