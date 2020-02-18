Hollywood Demands AG Bill Barr Resign to ‘Restore Public Confidence’ in DOJ

The Hollywood left have taken out their pitchforks for Attorney General William Barr, demanding his immediate resignation in order to restore public confidence in the Department of Justice.

Stars including Alyssa Milano, Mark Ruffalo, Rosie O’Donnell, and John Leguizamo are encouraging their social media followers to sign a petition that accuses Barr of misleading the public about the contents of the Mueller report and making false statements to Congress.

Their demands echo those of Democratic presidential candidates, including Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, who are also seeking Barr’s resignation from office. Republicans are calling the coordinated attack a political hit job designed to weaken President Donald Trump and to prevent Barr from investigating the origins of the Russia collusion hoax.

The Obama-aligned group Protect Democracy has also launched a media offensive against Barr, telling news outlets that more than 2,000 former Department of Justice officials are calling for Barr to step down.

Alyssa Milano led the Hollywood charge, saying that Barr must resign “to restore public confidence in the integrity of the Department of Justice.”

Barr must resign as Attorney General immediately to restore public confidence in the integrity of the Department of Justice. Please add your name to this petition and pass it on. #BarrMustResign https://t.co/IYmezWvUpL — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 18, 2020

Actress Piper Perabo also fanned the flames by recycling the claims made by Protect Democracy.

If you watched the news tonight 📺 (I saw it on @AC360 + @maddow also reporting from @TheAtlantic @abcnews & @TIME) 2000+ former DOJ officials are calling on AG #Barr to resign. What can citizens do to call for the fair administration of justice? I just found out and signed ⬇️ https://t.co/EI2kIAmdGz — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) February 18, 2020

Rosie O’Donnell also demanded Barr’s resignation, citing Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe, who has pushed for impeachment since before Donald Trump took office in 2016.

Actor Mark Ruffalo echoed the push for Barr’s resignation, quoting an editorial written by Donald Ayer, former U.S. Deputy Attorney General under President George H. W. Bush.

“The attorney general is working to destroy the integrity and independence of the Justice Department, in order to make Donald Trump a president who can operate above the law.”https://t.co/x32nli5LhW — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 18, 2020

Filmmaker Judd Apatow let loose a wild string of allegations against Barr, claiming that the attorney general is “part of a cult” and that he is being unduly influenced by religion.

People need to always discuss the religious aspect to his legal choices. He is part of a cult. His speech about religion is reason enough to impeach him. He sees all Democrats as enemies. https://t.co/xRMCEwu8WT — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 17, 2020

Actor John Leguizamo simply tweeted the hashtags #ResignBarr and #BarrResign six times.

Alec Baldwin tweeted a cryptic list of prominent conservatives and Trump supporters, adding Barr’s name to the top of the list.

Add William Barr’s name to the list: Roger Ailes

Dick Cheney

Sean Hannity

Rupert Murdoch

Rush Limbaugh

Donald Trump

Mitch McConnell

Lindsay Graham. Do you know what this is a list of? — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 18, 2020

