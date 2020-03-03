Watch — John Legend Gushes over Warren: I See in You What I Saw in Obama’s Primary Campaign

Grammy-winning singer John Legend and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) gushed over former President Barack Obama, reminisced about their childhood, and laughed about how bad a singer Warren is.

The All of Me singer gushed over Obama with Warren, telling her the story of meeting the then-senator in 2006. He said they “talked for a while,” and Legend ultimately offered to support his presidential bid, if he did, in fact, decide to run.

.@JohnLegend and I sat down for a conversation about why we're in this fight for justice, equality, and big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/1jre1fVVPz — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 3, 2020

“No one thought Barack Hussein Obama was going to win the Democratic primary,” he told Warren.

“I still remember when I met him for the first time and thinking, this guy is special. Sometimes you just know someone’s extraordinary,” Warren said. “And you know the fight they’re in.”

“Yes and you can see the passion that they have,” Legend said, suggesting that he sees the same spark in Warren.

“You can see their ability to inspire and you could see that their heart is in the right place for the country, and that’s what I see with you,” he said, prompting a “bless your heart” from the presidential hopeful.

The two also joked about how Warren was going to sing and play the piano at the event, opening the door for Warren to talk about her lack of singing ability and how she, as a young girl, overheard her family saying she could not “carry a tune in a bucket.”

“And my response, I was always the spunky kid, ‘Could I get a bigger bucket?’” she said, prompting a dry laugh from Legend. “So I, at some point, for the hint that singing was not my talent.”

The Voice host, in turn, talked about his journey as an artist and his belief that they play a role in activism.

“I grew up listening to Stevie Wonder, and I knew of Harry Belafonte, and Paul Robeson, and Nina Simone and all these artists who saw it as part of their duty, as an artist, to make change, to be a voice for change, to tell the truth about what’s happening in the world, and to fight for justice,” he said. “And so I always thought that was part and parcel of what being an artist was.”

John Legend, who already cast his ballot for the Massachusetts senator in California, stumped for Warren in South Carolina last week, warning the audience at South Carolina State University that we “cannot wait any longer to undo all the evil, all the corruption that Trump has unleashed.”

“How do I know @ewarren practices empathy? I hear it in the way she talks about policy—which often starts with a story.” —@johnlegend https://t.co/w1ASJoH8Dt — Alexis Goldstein 🏳️‍🌈 (@alexisgoldstein) February 26, 2020

“I know the bar is really low right now,” he added. “We have a president who embarrasses this country. Wouldn’t it be refreshing to have a woman of Senator Warren’s brilliance replacing him?”