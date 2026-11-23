Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive Monday, days after President Trump called for his return.

The board voted unanimously to restore Huang as CEO, president and a director on its board, effective immediately. Nvidia said directors met with Huang several times and were satisfied with his candor and ability to lead the company. The board said it was confident his return posed no national security risk after receiving input from senior U.S. officials. Nvidia didn’t name the officials or say what they told directors.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said in a statement. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”

Huang resigned following reports that U.S. authorities had obtained intelligence that he was having an affair with Alice Huang, a businesswoman alleged to have been recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security. U.S. authorities have been investigating whether her former company, Megaspeed, diverted advanced chips in violation of export controls. The Commerce Department began examining Nvidia’s sales to Megaspeed last year.

At a news conference on Friday, President Donald Trump said he thought the company would be smart to take Huang back.

“I think the company, if they were smart, they’d take that brilliant man, accept an apology and let him go back to work,” Mr. Trump said.

On Sunday night, Trump said he wanted Huang to be brought back to Nvidia.

“I hope the board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang,” President Trump said in a Truth Social post. “It would be the best thing for the Company, and also for the U.S.A.”

President Trump immediately welcomed the news that Huang has returned to Nvidia. In a Truth Social post on Monday morning, Trump said:

The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy. The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct. On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure. Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company’s compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security. Congratulations to Jensen, the NVIDIA Board, to the People of the United States — and, indeed, the World! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Nvidia said its committee of independent directors would complete its investigation with the help of outside counsel and that Huang had pledged to cooperate. The company said it would continue cooperating with government investigators. A separate committee of independent directors will oversee trade compliance and national security risks. Nvidia is also looking to hire a chief compliance officer who will report to the board’s nominating and corporate governance committee.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, who will remain board chair. Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO, will remain chief financial officer.