Nov. 23 (UPI) — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Monday that he would undergo surgery Friday morning to repair his Achilles tendon that was torn last week playing soccer.

“I’m scared. It’ll be my first surgery,” he said during the question period of a Monday press conference in which he announced the freezing of Citi Bike member e-bike fares through May 2029.

He said he would be incapacitated from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST Friday and that afterward, he would be “laid out” for a few days.

First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan will be in charge during his absence, he said, adding that “We will be following the legal order of operations.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani Holds Press Conference to Make Transportation Announcement https://t.co/mOJw4oePRN— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 23, 2026

Mamdani told reporters Friday that the night previous he had torn his Achilles during a friendly soccer match between his administration and the City Hall press corps.

Mamdani’s team trounced the press corps 10-5, with Mamdani scoring a goal before being sidelined with the serious injury.

He arrived late to the match and said he had not stretched before taking to the pitch.

“I forgot that I was 35,” he said. “I will be in a boot for six to eight weeks, and I’ll play soccer in about nine months.”