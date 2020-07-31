Kanye West: ‘I’m Concerned for the World that Feels you Shouldn’t Cry About’ Abortion

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West took to Twitter on Friday to proclaim to his 30 million followers that he is concerned for anyone in the world who does not cry about abortion.

“I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me… I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject,” the Grammy-winner said.

On the Fourth of July, Kanye West announced his bid for President of the United States. The Chicago crooner has since made moves toward securing his spot on the presidential ballot in several states, while speaking out about issues like abortion.

Earlier this month, West tweeted a photo of unborn babies in a womb during the second trimester of pregnancy, stating, “these souls deserve to live.” The Jesus Is King rapper has also insisted that Planned Parenthood facilities exist in cities on behalf of “white supremacists to do the devil’s work.”

West kicked off his White House run earlier this month with a campaign event in South Carolina, where he told the audience of a couple hundred people that he had talked to his then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian about aborting their first child, North. West explained that he received a sign from God, called Kardashian, and said “we’re going to have this child.”

In a follow up tweet on Friday, the billionaire fashion designer said “There is a tactic of 4 D’s Distract Discredit Dismiss To Destroy. I am quite alright. Take a second and think about what is being projected here.”

Last week, West declared, “I can beat Joe Biden off of write-ins.”

