There’s a Growing List of Celebs Backing President Trump

Hollywood star Kirstie Alley’s announcement that she is voting for President Donald Trump unleashed a firestorm of vitriol from the left against the Emmy-winning Cheers actress. But it also placed her in a growing list of celebrities who have been brave enough to publicly declare their support for the president.

The list includes an Oscar-winning actor in Jon Voight, Emmy-winning TV stars, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright in David Mamet, and country music stars Trace Adkins and Lee Greenwood. Kirstie Alley said Monday that she voted for Trump on 2016 and is voting for him again “because he’s NOT a politician… He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly.”

Her sentiment echoes those of her fellow Hollywood Trump supporters, who see in the president a Beltway outsider who is standing up for average Americans and against the political and media establishments.

On Monday, the rapper 50 Cent signaled his support for the president, by slamming Joe Biden’s tax plan and writing “vote for Trump” in an Instagram post. The rapper doubled down on Tuesday, calling Biden’s tax plan “very, very bad.”

Other celebrities who have recently declared their support for the president include the Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten and former Grey’s Anatomy star Isaiah Washington.

1. Jon Voight

The Oscar-winning actor recently urged people to vote to re-elect President Trump, calling Joe Biden “evil” in a video message posted to Twitter. The Midnight Cowboy and Coming Home star has been an avid Trump supporter since the 2016 election, and participated in the president’s inaugural festivities.

2. James Woods

The Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actor is one of the president’s most vocal Hollywood supporters on Twitter.

Screw the polls. Donald Trump is a rock star and Joe Biden can’t get out of his basement. Hiding with Hunter probably… pic.twitter.com/5oV3IxD2bI — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 18, 2020

3. Lee Greenwood

The country music star has been a staunch Trump supporter, allowing the campaign to use his song “God Bless the USA” at rallies.

4. 50 Cent

The rapper posted on Instagram “vote for Trump” while blasting Biden’s tax plan. He later doubled down, saying that he doesn’t want to be “20 Cent” under a Biden presidency.

ὄYeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. 😟i don’t like it ! #abcforlife nov 18 #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/y9TsSs0o6Q — 50cent (@50cent) October 20, 2020

5. Kelsey Grammer

The multiple Emmy-winning star of Frasier defended voting for Trump in 2016. “I do not think Washington was doing us any favors for the last 50, 60 years,” he said on PBS’ “Amanpour & Company.” “I think they’ve all been sort of the same party, the same bunch of clowns, the same bunch of really unpleasant people. And I don’t think they’ve been helping anybody but themselves.”

6. Roseanne Barr

The Emmy-winning star of Roseanne has been a loyal supporter of President Trump.

7. Kid Rock

The Michigan rock star recently teamed up with Donald Trump, Jr. for a September rally in the battleground state.

8. Dean Cain

The star of TV’s Lois & Clark endorsed President Trump during the 2016 election. He recently defended Kirstie Alley against attacks for her support of the commander in chief.

In case you missed it@RealDeanCain on Kirstie Alley’s backlash for supporting Trump. #FoxandFriends https://t.co/pfNnY53cl0 — Joy (@missjoynicole) October 20, 2020

9. Kristy Swanson

The star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is an ardent supporter of President Trump.

An honor to meet you Mr. President 🇺🇸 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/6YwIOAJK7a — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) March 9, 2020

10. Robert Davi

The License to Kill, Expendables 3, and Goonies 2 star is a vocal Trump supporter who has contributed to Breitbart News in the past.

Forgive some of my language pic.twitter.com/RznYqDoJlx — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) July 24, 2020

11. Scott Baio

The Happy Days star is a long-time Republican and has endorsed President Trump’s re-election bid.

Get the word out. Better to wait in line to vote for @realDonaldTrump NOW, then to wait in line for food in a @JoeBiden socialist America! 🇺🇸 — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) October 19, 2020

What a shame to use a classic show like Happy Days about Americana to promote an anti-American socialist. #Shameful https://t.co/v1uB2vK5sj — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) October 20, 2020

12. Ted Nugent

The singer-songwriter called President Trump the “greatest president of our lifetime” at a Trump rally in Michigan this week.

13. Antonio Sabato Jr.

The former model and General Hospital star is a Trump supporter and has defended Kirstie Alley’s decision to publicly back the president.

Thank you my friend for having me on have a blessed day. https://t.co/Q6RfMSxV0I — Antonio Sabáto Jr 🇺🇸 (@AntonioSabatoJr) October 20, 2020

14. Trace Adkins

The country music singer performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the Republican National Convention in August.

15. Johnny Rotten

The Sex Pistols frontman came out as a Trump supporter after previously backing Democrats. “He’s [Trump] an individual thinker, I’ll give him that for a start,” he said in an interview with BBC’s Newsday. “He’s not the most lovable fellow on God’s earth, but I cannot see the opposition as offering me anything by way of a solution.”

16. Phil Robertson

The Duck Dynasty reality TV star is a longtime Trump fan who said he has advised the president on matters of faith.

I've talked to President Trump 3 times, and we talked about Jesus all 3 times. Trump is pro-God and pro-life.https://t.co/TpyDahYSZd — Phil Robertson (@DuckCommanderPR) August 10, 2020

17. Isaiah Washington

The former star of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy said in September that he is through with Democrats and is backing President Trump. “You got a lot of conservative or centric libertarian-minded people that really care about other people but they are terrified to come out of the closet and say anything that’s not in line with the Democratic party,” he told Fox Nation.

18. David Mamet

The Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Glengarry Glen Ross told Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow earlier this year that he thinks Donald Trump is a “great president,” and that liberal reaction to his presidency has been “psychotic.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com