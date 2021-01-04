Elite Hollywood Celebs Make Final Push to Influence Georgia Senate Run Off Elections

Georgia is ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

As the campaigning enters the home stretch, left-wing Hollywood celebrities are making a last ditch appeal to Georgians, urging them to vote Democrat in order to flip the Senate blue. Some stars are even offering free car rides to the polls, with Scandal actress Kerry Washington volunteering to drive people and actor Mark Ruffalo promoting free Lyft rides.

Since November, Hollywood stars have helped Georgia Democrats by fundraising and boosting social media enthusiasm for Senate challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. They are also making emotional appeals, with comedian Patton Oswalt warning that the “future of our country hangs on the outcome of the Senate races” in Georgia.

Among the celebrities doing last-minute stumping was Leonardo DiCaprio, who promoted a message from Georgia Democrats urging people to donate and volunteer their time by phone banking.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been one of Hollywood’s most vocal Georgia boosters, having helped raise more than $640,000 in a recent Veep cast reunion. On Monday, the multiple Emmy winner made a last-minute plea for people to donate money.

Comedian-actress Amy Schumer — who is a cousin of Sen. Chuck Schumer — urged people to donate to Georgia Democrats.

Actress Sophia Bush tweeted that winning Georgia “unlocks a great future for our country.”

Actor and mega producer Tyler Perry tweeted at Stacey Abrams, saying that he the election tomorrow is “too important to miss.”

Scandal star Kerry Washington offered to drive Georgians to the polls on Tuesday while actor Mark Ruffalo pushed a free Lyft promotion.

Actress Debra Messing promoted a virtual live conversation with fellow actress Carla Gugino to push for Georgia Democrats.

Comedian Sarah Silverman urged Georgians to vote for Ossoff and Warnock in order to “stop this motherfucker” — referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Comedian and Ratatouille star Patton Oswalt tweeted that the “future of our country” hangs on the outcome of the runoffs.

Star Trek star George Takei pleaded with Georgia voters to “send Donald a clear message” on Tuesday.

Frozen star Josh Gad tweeted: “We can’t be fooled by thinking that we only needed to rid of Trump. If we want real change then we must #FlipTheSenate.”

Elizabeth Banks reminded her “sexy Georgia friends” to vote on Tuesday.

The musician known as Questlove urged Georgians to “do the damn thing.”

 

Homeland star and Broadway veteran Mandy Patinkin posted another video with his wife, Kathryn Grody, promoting Georgia Democrats.

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander claimed that Republicans don’t care about Americans and that “they’re hanging on to power by a tiny thread. Tomorrow, Georgia voters decide whether the thread gets cut.”

Actress Christina Applegate also urged people to donate to Georgia Democrats.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti, who is married to Jordan Peele, added her voice to the call for more donations. Peele recently headlined a Get Out-themed event with actor Bradley Whitford to promote Georgia Democrats.

Whitford also promoted an actable fundraising link, pushing false talking points in a plea for his followers to donate to flipping the Senate blue.

Actor Tony Goldwyn tweeted: “Let’s get it done Georgia!”

Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell wore a “Vote Warnock” mask.

Comedian Sandra Bernhard urged Georgia voters to “get out to save democracy.”

Mrs. Doubtfire screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer also urged people everywhere to donate to Georgia Democrats.

