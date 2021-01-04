Elite Hollywood Celebs Make Final Push to Influence Georgia Senate Run Off Elections

Georgia is ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

As the campaigning enters the home stretch, left-wing Hollywood celebrities are making a last ditch appeal to Georgians, urging them to vote Democrat in order to flip the Senate blue. Some stars are even offering free car rides to the polls, with Scandal actress Kerry Washington volunteering to drive people and actor Mark Ruffalo promoting free Lyft rides.

Since November, Hollywood stars have helped Georgia Democrats by fundraising and boosting social media enthusiasm for Senate challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. They are also making emotional appeals, with comedian Patton Oswalt warning that the “future of our country hangs on the outcome of the Senate races” in Georgia.

Among the celebrities doing last-minute stumping was Leonardo DiCaprio, who promoted a message from Georgia Democrats urging people to donate and volunteer their time by phone banking.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been one of Hollywood’s most vocal Georgia boosters, having helped raise more than $640,000 in a recent Veep cast reunion. On Monday, the multiple Emmy winner made a last-minute plea for people to donate money.

In spite of what some people may think, President-elect Biden will be sworn in on January 20th and we have just ONE more day to give him a Senate that'll actually work with him to make real change. Chip in here to support Georgia Democrats: https://t.co/q3M6mW1OL1 — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 4, 2021

Comedian-actress Amy Schumer — who is a cousin of Sen. Chuck Schumer — urged people to donate to Georgia Democrats.

Georgia voters head to the polls tomorrow, which means this is our last chance to help them #FlipTheSenate! I’m supporting the @GeorgiaDemocrat organizers working hard on the ground– will you join me?https://t.co/l63Iw2Njl0 — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) January 4, 2021

Actress Sophia Bush tweeted that winning Georgia “unlocks a great future for our country.”

While McConnell is doing everything he can to NOT get you $$$, @winbothseats co-founder, @officialmlk3, is keeping us focused on the real issues. Winning in GA unlocks a great future for our country! In Georgia? Vote.

Not in Georgia? Donate.

– https://t.co/BGbBp0jDSm pic.twitter.com/J16zBsPHTd — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 4, 2021

Actor and mega producer Tyler Perry tweeted at Stacey Abrams, saying that he the election tomorrow is “too important to miss.”

Hey @staceyabrams, I flew home because I didn’t get it. I will be there early in the morning. Too important to miss. Too important to miss! — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 4, 2021

Scandal star Kerry Washington offered to drive Georgians to the polls on Tuesday while actor Mark Ruffalo pushed a free Lyft promotion.

Hey. If you need a ride to the polls tomorrow. Or your friends may need a ride to the polls in Georgia…text me! 718-400-7118! — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 4, 2021

Georgia! I’m sure you’ve heard that there’s a runoff election TOMORROW, January 5th, to elect your representatives to the US Senate, but did you know that you can get a FREE ride to & from the polls on Election Day by using the promo code GAVOTETOLIVE in your Lyft app? pic.twitter.com/RVLDFwzrP0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 4, 2021

Actress Debra Messing promoted a virtual live conversation with fellow actress Carla Gugino to push for Georgia Democrats.

Comedian Sarah Silverman urged Georgians to vote for Ossoff and Warnock in order to “stop this motherfucker” — referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

VOTE OSSOFF AND WARNOCK TOMORROW AND STOP THIS MOTHERFUCKER pic.twitter.com/R9DFBFnMfW — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 4, 2021

Comedian and Ratatouille star Patton Oswalt tweeted that the “future of our country” hangs on the outcome of the runoffs.

The future of our country hangs on the outcome of the Senate races in GA. Our last push to help @GeorgiaDemocrat get out the vote & win this thing is NOW. Give here: https://t.co/uldPwrhQqp — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 4, 2021

Star Trek star George Takei pleaded with Georgia voters to “send Donald a clear message” on Tuesday.

GEORGIA VOTERS: Tomorrow you can send Donald a clear message that your voices and your votes will not be silenced: elect Jon @Ossoff and @ReverendWarnock to the U.S. Senate! https://t.co/746uZuzFgc https://t.co/qiqQjPJs3j — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 4, 2021

Frozen star Josh Gad tweeted: “We can’t be fooled by thinking that we only needed to rid of Trump. If we want real change then we must #FlipTheSenate.”

We can’t be fooled by thinking that we only needed to rid of Trump. If we want real change then we must #FlipTheSenate. Last chance to make a difference in getting out the vote! Help now: https://t.co/gztQjGqVYT — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 4, 2021

Elizabeth Banks reminded her “sexy Georgia friends” to vote on Tuesday.

Hello Georgia friends, just dropping by to remind you that election day is TOMORROW- so get out there and VOTE. Use the following link to find a polling place near you and let’s flip the senate blue! 💙 https://t.co/8D76xJmZst pic.twitter.com/eDVIBElaFD — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 4, 2021

The musician known as Questlove urged Georgians to “do the damn thing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Questlove (@questlove)

Homeland star and Broadway veteran Mandy Patinkin posted another video with his wife, Kathryn Grody, promoting Georgia Democrats.

Here’s a good example of a useless approach to getting out the vote in GA. Know who’s really good at #gotv? @BMVProject @fairfightaction @MovementVote @winbothseats support any one or all of these groups in these last critical hours to help GA #flipthesenate pic.twitter.com/rRgwInhfwT — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) January 4, 2021

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander claimed that Republicans don’t care about Americans and that “they’re hanging on to power by a tiny thread. Tomorrow, Georgia voters decide whether the thread gets cut.”

I’ll just say it– #RepublicansDontCare about you. The good news is, they’re hanging on to power by a tiny thread. Tomorrow, Georgia voters decide whether the thread gets cut. Help them make the right choice: https://t.co/pQUycbGH2h — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 4, 2021

Actress Christina Applegate also urged people to donate to Georgia Democrats.

Georgia needs our support. Tomorrow, voters decide who controls the Senate. We have to do everything we can to show up for Georgia. Let's take this last chance to donate and make a difference by clicking the link below 👇https://t.co/Zlahpkh696 — christina applegate (@1capplegate) January 4, 2021

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti, who is married to Jordan Peele, added her voice to the call for more donations. Peele recently headlined a Get Out-themed event with actor Bradley Whitford to promote Georgia Democrats.

Today is your last chance to chip in and help @GeorgiaDemocrat win both of GA's Senate seats! This vitally important election will determine the trajectory of our whole country for years to come. Donate here: https://t.co/mQI7svc4qB — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) January 4, 2021

Whitford also promoted an actable fundraising link, pushing false talking points in a plea for his followers to donate to flipping the Senate blue.

#RepublicansDontCare if you want more COVID relief, if you want to protect the environment or, I guess, just defend our basic concept of democracy. That’s why we have to #FlipTheSenate and this is our chance to do it. Donate now: https://t.co/clWcyYvydA — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) January 4, 2021

Actor Tony Goldwyn tweeted: “Let’s get it done Georgia!”

Let's get it done Georgia! https://t.co/HiTUNYp6UO — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) January 4, 2021

Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell wore a “Vote Warnock” mask.

Comedian Sandra Bernhard urged Georgia voters to “get out to save democracy.”

Go Joe! @JoeBiden stumping for #GeorgiansVoteRevWarnockAndOssoffToSaveAmerica while our sedation laced #TrumpIsACriminal connives to overturn the election with his want to be mafia Don threats. Get out save democracy #voteblue — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) January 4, 2021

Mrs. Doubtfire screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer also urged people everywhere to donate to Georgia Democrats.

Today is your last chance to chip in and help @GeorgiaDemocrat win both of GA's Senate seats! This crucial election will determine the trajectory of our whole country for years to come. Donate here: https://t.co/fGRe1AAhQB — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 4, 2021

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com