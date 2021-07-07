Rapper Juvenile Remakes 1999 Hit ‘Back That Azz Up’ for Coronavirus Vaccine PSA ‘Vax That Thang Up’

Rapper Juvenile and DJ Mannie Fresh reunited to create a cringeworthy public service announcement — titled, “Vax That Thang Up” — aimed at promoting coronavirus vaccines among black people. The PSA is a COVID-19 era remix of the pair’s 1999 smash hit rap song “Back That Azz Up.”

BLK, a dating app for black singles, presented the “Vax That Thang Up” PSA, featuring Juvenile and Mannie Fresh, along with rapper Mia X replacing rapper Lil Wayne for the two-minute music video.

“Girl you look good, won’t you vax that thang up, you’s a handsome young bother, won’t you vax that thang up,” raps Juvenile as he “makes it rain” coronavirus vaccination record cards.

“Dating in real life, you need to vax that thang up. Feeling freaky all night, you need to vax that thang up,” the rapper continues, putting an updated COVID-19-era spin on the 1999 version’s lyrics.

Watch Below:

At another point in the song, Mannie Fresh raps “I know you can’t stand it, no holding hands chick, but when we get the shot, we goin’ be romancing.”

“Girl, you could be the queen, at the quarantine. We could meet up at the spot, and we could do the thing,” he continues. “Internet date, I’m your mate. Download the app, shorty, you ain’t gotta wait. I love it when you hold me, egg plant emoji. You could be the young hot thing, I’ll be the O.G.”

Then enters Mia X, who informs the audience that if they want to “smash with Scott,” they need to “go get the shot.”

“If you wanna get sticky and hot, go, go, go, go get the shot. If you wanna smash some dude named Scott, go, go, go, go get the shot,” raps Mia X.

“Now go get the shot, go, go get the shot. BLK says go get the shot,” she continues. “You wanna smash with Scott, smash, smash with Scott, then BLK says go get the shot.”

The rappers are not the only ones in the entertainment industry issuing coronavirus vaccine PSAs to the public.

Watch below:

In April, the animated FOX comedy series Family Guy encouraged viewers to get vaccinated against the Chinese coronavirus in a new video in which Stewie Griffin tells his mother, Lois Griffin, to “get the vaccine.”

Watch below:

In March, several celebrities and media personalities teamed up to back efforts to boost coronavirus vaccine participation through a PSA launched by NBCUniversal, called “Plan Your Vaccine.”

Hollywood star Morgan Freeman has also urged the public to get vaccinated, proclaiming, “I’m not a doctor, but I trust science.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.