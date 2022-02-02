Snoop Dogg Dares ‘Cancel Community’ to Come After Him: ‘I Wish a Motherf**ka Would Try to Cancel Me’

Rapper Snoop Dogg dared the “cancel community” to try to cancel him. “I wish a motherfucka would try to cancel me,” he said, adding that it only works “if you believe it when they’re trying to cancel you.”

Snoop Dogg shared his thoughts on cancel culture during an appearance in a clubhouse group called Behind The Vest with Druski’s.

“I wish a motherfucka would try to cancel me,” the rapper said, after being asked about his opinion on cancel culture.

The questioner then asked Snoop Dogg, “Do you believe in it? Do you think that’s a real thing?” to which the rapper said, “It’s only believable if you believe it when they’re trying to cancel you.”

Watch Below:

Snoop Dogg went on to mention rapper DaBaby and veteran comedian Dave Chappelle, who have both recently faced cancelation attempts.

“Because you see Da Baby, you see Dave Chappelle, you see certain motherfuckas, like, ‘If you don’t get out of here with that shit’ — give me a week, I’ll be back up,” he said. “You got to know that your base is your base. The cancel community is not bigger than my fanbase. I beg to differ.”

Snoop Dogg then called for the cancel community and his fanbase to “line up” and face off.

“Let’s match up, line up,” he said. “Cancel community, I need you to line up. Snoop Dogg fanbase, line up. This is Sparta!”

Chappelle has been under attack by woke transgender activists following the release of his Netflix special The Closer,” due to his jokes about the LGBTQ community. DaBaby found himself in a similar situation after he went on a rant about gay people, HIV, AIDS, and “sucking dick” while on stage at one of his concerts.

