Rep. Mark Green Slams Hollywood: ‘Where Is the Spectacle over 8.6% Inflation’

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) slammed Hollywood’s silence over the Joe Biden administration’s many failures on Friday, asking “Where is the spectacle over 8.6 percent inflation?”

“Tennesseans are fed up with paying more for everything. Where is the Hollywood spectacle over the 8.6% inflation spike?” Rep. Green asked in response to a Fox Business report on May’s CPI numbers. “8.6 percent year over year… that was the big number, that is hotter than expected.”



Tennesseans are fed up with paying more for everything. Where is the Hollywood spectacle over the 8.6% inflation spike?

As Americans face a boarder crisis, crime running rampant, baby formula shortages, a looming recession and brown-outs in major U.S cities, inflation has soared on Biden’s watch, with prices rising 8.6 percent in May — the highest in 41 years — defying expectations that inflation had previously peaked in March.

Meanwhile, gas prices are averaging over $5.00 per gallon in the United States, and American families are getting hit with much higher prices at the grocery store.

Additionally, struggling mothers are dealing with a baby formula shortage — essentially a starvation-level event hitting the nation — while Democrat politicians set their sights on what they apparently view as more important issues, such as the January 6 hearings.

While Americans struggle with record-high inflation, actor Matthew McConaughey visits the White House to demand red flag laws, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) pushes the January 6 hearings in prime time.

Meanwhile, the Pelosi family appears to have no trouble affording gas — or alcohol — as the House Speaker’s husband, Paul, was recently involved in a car crash about an hour before he was arrested and booked in Napa County, California, for driving under the influence.

