John Rich Slams Left’s ‘Pathetic’ Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Freakout: ‘Multiply 50 Times 10,000 and Bam! You’re in South Texas’

Country music star John Rich slammed the left’s “pathetic” Martha’s Vineyard migrant meltdown on Thursday, saying, “multiply 50 Times 10,000 and Bam! You’re in South Texas.”

“The shelter coordinator in Cape Cod (one of the wealthiest zip codes in AMERICA) says about the immigrants, ‘They have to move somewhere else. We can’t take care of 50 immigrants.’ #PATHETIC Now multiply 50 times 10,000 and bam! You’re in south Texas,” Rich tweeted.

The shelter coordinator in Cape Cod (one of the wealthiest zip codes in AMERICA) says about the immigrants, “They have to move somewhere else. We can’t take care of 50 immigrants.”#PATHETIC Now multiply 50 times 10,000 and bam! You’re in south Texas. pic.twitter.com/GXk2K4miEv — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) September 15, 2022

The country star was reacting to a video of a reporter asking Martha’s Vineyard homeless shelter coordinator Lisa Belcastro about the migrants that were flown to the island.

“At some point in time, they have to move from here to somewhere else,” Belcastro said. “We don’t have the services to take care of 50 immigrants, and we certainly don’t have housing.”

“We’re in a housing crisis as we are on this island,” she added. “We can’t house everyone here that lives here and works here. We don’t have housing for 50 more people.”

Watch Below:

On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) sent two planes of illegal immigrants to former President Barack Obama’s vacation spot, Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

The next day, Governor DeSantis defended the move by his administration, making it clear that Florida is not a sanctuary state and will continue to happily “help facilitate” the transport of illegal immigrants to sanctuary jurisdictions, adding that any left-wing opposition to this shows that their “virtue-signaling is a fraud.”

Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) has bused illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities such as Chicago, New York, and Washington, DC.

While many on the left — such as New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) and D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser (D) — have expressed disapproval of the policies they claim to support after illegals have been sent directly to their cities, others doubled down on their virtue signaling, with Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes (D) boasting that the elitists of Martha’s Vineyard have “jumped into action” in support of the migrants.

“Our island jumped into action putting together 50 beds, giving everyone a good meal, providing a play area for the children, making sure people have the healthcare and support they need,” Rep. Fernandes said. “We are a community that comes together to support immigrants.”

Christina Pushaw, the Rapid Response Director for Governor DeSantis, responded by tweeting, “Great, then you won’t mind taking in a few thousand more.”

