Rap star Nicki Minaj warned against posting one’s location to social media in reaction to rapper PnB Rock being fatally shot in Los Angeles, California, after his girlfriend shared their location on Instagram.

The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper was at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles Monday afternoon with his girlfriend, who had posted a location-tagged photo to Instagram. Soon after she published the post, he was shot dead during a bungled robbery attempt.

While it remains unclear the online post contributed to the attack, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to warn against sharing such information on the Internet.

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts,” she wrote. “To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus.”

Singer Zola Jesus echoed those sentiments, writing, “that pnb rock shit is insane and tragic. makes me seriously think about the very real dangers of how our social media is being used against us.”

“do not trust tech’s promotion of voluntary surveillance!!” she added.

More condolences from the entertainment industry poured in on Twitter:

PnB Rock’s murder makes for the latest example of a crime wave sweeping Democrat-controlled Los Angeles in recent years. The city has been plagued with homicides, violent crimes, and gun violence all rising.

Earlier this year, rapper Rapper Kodak Black was shot in the leg outside of an afterparty hosted by singer Justin Bieber in Los Angeles.

Last month, Avengers and Captain America star Frank Grillo slammed the city’s leadership after his boxing trainer, Azuma Bennett, was “shot and killed over nothing.” The actor called on “the powers that be” in Los Angeles to “get off their asses and fix this shit.”

There have also been a slew of home intruders and break-ins — even affecting celebrities, some of whom have chosen to move out of the city.

