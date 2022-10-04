Nolte: Humiliated Billy Eichner Threatens to Tweet Daily About ‘Bros’ Out of ‘Spite’

Billy Eichner’s temper tantrum over his humiliating box office flop Bros enters day two with a childish threat to “continue tweeting about Bros every day for the next year just to spite you!”

Who “you” is, Eichner doesn’t identify. Maybe he means the more than 95 percent of gay people who didn’t show up to his stupid movie?

Or maybe he means the 99.9995 percent of Democrats who failed to show up?

Eichner, who has restricted his Twitter mentions to avoid exposure to arguments (like this one) outside his privileged bubble, also added this:

Box office, as we all know, has absolutely nothing to do with the quality of a movie. And tweeting about a movie you haven’t actually seen is meaningless. That’s just twitter bullshit. The majority of people who see Bros really love it! Go check it out and see for yourself!

Yeah, you want to know what else has “absolutely nothing to do with the quality of a movie?” Reviews. No one trusts reviewers in the fascist age of woke. Hardly anyone reviews movies based on actual quality anymore. It’s all about political compliance.

Anyway, this is the same Billy Eichner who called the 99.99999 percent of Americans who didn’t see his humiliating flop Bros a “homophobic weirdo” this weekend.

I ask you… Who, straight or gay, wants to see Billy Eichner naked?

Who wants to watch a “comedy” with graphic gay sex, including a four-person orgy?

Who wants to watch a movie with a trailer that promises talking points over humanity and characters?

Who wants to watch a movie about people who define themselves by their sexuality, who are obsessed with sexuality, who talk of nothing else?

You know, our culture used to ridicule people obsessed with sex and their own sexuality. Why? Because people who can’t see beyond their sex organs are dull, narcissistic, one-dimensional, and deserving of ridicule.

If the definition of “homophobia” is not wanting to watch two hairy guys kiss and have sex, I will get a cape that says “Super Homophobe.”

Live and let live is no longer good enough. I have to watch four guys have sex on a giant screen, or I’m a homophobe. I must be okay with mutilating children, or I’m a transphobe. I have to side with Black Lives Matter burning down black neighborhoods, or I’m a racist. I have to be okay with butchering a baby right up until it’s born and right after it’s born, or I’m a sexist.

You want to know what all the above madness proves? Just how great and tolerant America is. When you have to move the goalposts to that extreme, all you’re proving is that the American people are awesome.

No one protested Billy Eichner’s stupid movie. No one firebombed the theaters. No one cared. But not caring isn’t good enough anymore. We have to subject ourselves to stuff that makes us uncomfortable or else… That’s the new standard.

Yeah, well, no, never.

This, however, is a different story…

