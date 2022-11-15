Ariana Grande’s Brother Violently Mugged in Manhattan amid NYC Crime Wave

Pop star Ariana Grande’s 39-year-old brother Frankie Grande was violently mugged in Midtown Manhattan last week, according to police.

Frankie Grande was walking on Eighth Avenue between 43rd and 44th streets around 6 p.m. November 9, when a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old smashed him in the back of the head, police said, according to a report by New York Post.

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande was mugged in Midtown Manhattan. https://t.co/AA8VKrINcA — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) November 15, 2022

Police added that the singer’s brother was also robbed. The young hooligans stole Grande’s Louis Vuitton bag, in which he placed his iPhone, AirPods, sunglasses, and wallet.

“Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers,” Grande wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday. “I am so thankful to be safe and healing. Keep shining bright and stay safe out there.”

Grande’s alleged assailants were captured by authorities after they tried to use his credit card at a nearby location. Police found that the young teens had on them an imitation pistol and razor blade.

They were charged with with robbery, grand larceny, unlawful use of a credit card, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of the stolen property, menacing, and harassment, police said.

Frankie Grande’s assault and robbery is just the latest example of violent crime taking place in Democrat-controlled New York City.

Earlier this year, an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach died after being pushed over by a woman in an unprovoked attack near a subway station in Manhattan.

Last month, a 17-year-old was stalked and brutally beaten by a group of masked suspects before he was stabbed on a subway platform in New York City. That same month, a man randomly charged and pushed a stranger off the subway platform onto the tracks in Brooklyn.

On Sunday, a New York City man was beaten to death with a wooden board after being involved in a dispute with a mob.

According to NYPD crime statistics, major crime in Democrat Mayor Eric Adam’s New York City has increased by 32.7 percent since last year. Assaults are up by 15.9 percent, and crime on the city’s transit system has jumped 41.6 percent.

