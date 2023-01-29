Colin Kaepernick Trashes Cops in Disney’s Hulu Docuseries Aimed at Kevin McCarthy’s District

Former NFL star Colin Kaepernick is once again trashing law enforcement, this time in his new Disney-produced Hulu docuseries that takes aim at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) district.

Hulu’s Killing County, which is set to debut February 3, takes a close look at the city of Bakersfield, focusing on crime as well as officer-involved killings.

In the newly release trailer, Kaepernick describes the docuseries “one of the most powerful projects I’ve ever been involved with,” later adding in a tweet that it is a “true crime thriller set in Kevin McCarthy’s district.”

Unidentified voices in the trailer create an ominous tone — “the deadliest law enforcement in the country per capita” and “highest rate of officer-involved deaths anywhere in the country.”

Watch below (Warning: Graphic Content):

A true crime thriller we made set in Kevin McCarthy’s district. The highest homicide rate ✅ The most crime. ✅ The most police executions. ✅ Welcome to Killing County. pic.twitter.com/qKxl7i5dfn — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 25, 2023

Killing County was produced by Kaepernick’s production company, Kaepernick Media, as well as Disney’s ABC News Studio.

Viewers can look forward to more of Kaepernick’s brand of activism on screens in the near future. The former athlete signed with left-wing mega-talent agency CAA this week, a move that will add jet fuel to his burgeoning Hollywood career that already includes the Netflix series Colin in Black and White.

Kaepernick became a darling of the elite media when he started kneeling in protest of police brutality during the playing of the national anthem before football games.

As Breitbart News reported, Kaepernick was a second-string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers when during the entirety of the 2016 season, he took a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

The following season he turned free agent, but no team signed him, and he remains a free agent — though his career now appears mostly devoted to anti-police activism and entertainment.

