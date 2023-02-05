Grammys 2023: Dave Chappelle Wins for ‘The Closer’ Despite Transgender Backlash

Comedian Dave Chappelle won a Grammy Award Sunday for his comedy album The Closer despite continued backlash from transgender activists who have denounced Chappelle and his stand-up act.

Chappelle won on a night where the Grammys celebrated transgenderism and gender non-conformity with an appearance by trans dancer Jayla Rose Sullivan and references to Harry Styles’s cross-dressing.

The Closer, which was based on the 2021 Netflix special, won in the comedy album category, beating out woke leftist comedians Randy Rainbow, Patton Oswalt, and Jim Gaffigan. Also nominated this year was Louis C.K. for his album Sorry.

The win represents Chappelle’s fourth career Grammy in the comedy album category.

The Closer has been condemned by numerous transgender activists and their allies in the mainstream news media for Chappelle’s jokes about trans people and his declaration that he believes that biological reality determines one’s gender.

“I’m team TERF,” Chappelle said in the show.

Netflix employees staged a walkout in protest of the show, demanding the streamer yank the program from its service.

Transgender Netflix employees also released a list of demands of senior management, including a call for more transgender and “non-binary” content and more trans personnel at the highest levels of the company.

As Breitbart News reported, Chappelle recently called out transgender activists for their violent behavior, saying trans protestors threw eggs at his fans who were lined up to see him perform last year.

