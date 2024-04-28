Watch: Nicki Minaj Blocks Object Thrown at Her During Concert, Hurls It Back at Crowd

Rapper Nicki Minaj hurled an object back into a crowd of concertgoers after it was thrown at her on stage last weekend.

Minaj was seen blocking an object from hitting her in the face during a performance of her hit song, “Starships,” before picking the item up and hurling it back into the crowd, according to video footage obtained by TMZ.

After throwing the object back into the crowd, the “Super Bass” singer appears to keep her eyes locked onto the concertgoer in question for a moment before turning around to continue her performance.

While fans defended the rapper’s response to the concertgoer who threw the object, others have expressed concern that Minaj could face legal consequences, citing a similar situation that unfolded last year with rapper Cardi B.

As Breitbart News reported, Cardi B found herself the suspect in a battery case after throwing a microphone at a concertgoer who hurled a drink at her while she was performing on stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, last summer. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper ended up narrowly avoiding charges.

Minaj and Cardi B are not the only celebrities to have recently been subjected to objects thrown at them from the crowd during their concerts. There has actually been a disturbing trend of such instances.

Last summer, pop star Harry Styles was hit in the face by an object that was thrown at him while he was performing in Vienna, Austria. Around that time, rapper Drake was hit by a phone that was thrown from a crowd during a concert in Chicago, Illinois.

Meanwhile, singer Bebe Rexha suffered injuries to her face after she was struck by a phone that was thrown by a concertgoer during her performance in New York City. Days after that, singer Ava Max was outright smacked in the face by a man who rushed the stage during her concert in Los Angeles. Singer Kelsea Ballerini was also hit in the face while performing last summer.

Then, in a bizarre and morbid turn of events, pop star Pink was left stunned while onstage during her performance in London after a fan appeared to throw their late mother’s ashes onto the stage.

Fans also threw multiple objects at pop star Taylor Swift as she exited the stage after one of her concerts in Kansas City.

