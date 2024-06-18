Jerry Seinfeld roasted another anti-Israel heckler in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday night with the crowd joining the comedian in booing his foe.

“Ah, you’re doing great, your’e getting them on your side,” the comedian sarcastically said as police arrived to take the heckler into custody.

“You are ruining the night… but it doesn’t affect me,” Seinfeld continued, noting the boos were coming from disgruntled fellow audience members.

Seinfeld then claimed it was all a setup from his friend “Hymie Goldstein” which was met by laughter from those seated in front of him.

We are aware of American Jews who have cancelled trips to Australia in the wake of the anti-Jewish riots at the Opera House. It would be understandable if big entertainers are reluctant to come but unfortunate for the Australian economy. If only the Albanese Govt had stepped… — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) June 18, 2024

The removal of the protester was the second time in as many nights the comedian has been interrupted on his Down Under tour.

On Monday night the same thing happened, as Breitbart News reported.

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak noted in his report of that incident, Seinfeld has been open about his support for Israel since the October 7 terror attack by Hamas.

He traveled to Israel as a show of solidarity. His wife donated money to a pro-Israel counter-protest against a pro-Palestinian “encampment” at the University of California Los Angeles encampment in April.

Last month, anti-Israel graduates at Duke University walked out of Seinfeld’s speech as he received an honorary doctorate at graduation.