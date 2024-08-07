Jack Black Vows to Bring Tenacious D Back Following Bandmate Wishing for Trump’s Assassination

Actor and Joe Biden fundraiser Jack Black is vowing to bring Tenacious D back after his bandmate Kyle Gass wished for the assassination of former President Donald Trump last month.

“I love Tenacious D — we had to take a break, but I love the D,” Black told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. “Everybody takes a break sometimes. We’ll be back.”

As Breitbart News reported, Black canceled Tenacious D’s tour after asking Gass — who was born on July 14 — to make a birthday wish while onstage during a concert in Australia, to which the guitarist replied, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

Notably, Gass’ deadly birthday wish came one day after President Trump survived an assassination attempt against him in during his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday,” Black said in an Instagram post two days after Gass’ violent remark, and while receiving heavy backlash from the public. “I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.”

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold,” Black added in his statement. “I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

While taking a hiatus from Tenacious D, Black has been focused on promoting his new film Borderlands, telling Entertainment Tonight, “My boys love the game, I love the game, so it was a no brainer” — referring to the video game on which the eponymous movie is based.

As Breitbart News reported, the School of Rock star, one of Hollywood’s most prominent Democrat fundraisers, is seeking damage control as he scrambles to save his career following Gass’ pro-assassination comment about President Trump.

With major movies on the line — including a likely Super Mario Bros. sequel and a rumored Kung Fu Panda 5 — Black is facing a career crisis as his band’s murder fantasy has not only hurt his image as a likeable, family-friendly star, but also threw into question the actor’s role as a DNC fundraiser.

