Victoria’s Secret Model Daniela Braga’s L.A. Home Hit in $1 Million Burglary

Victoria’s Secret Model Daniela Braga’s L.A. home was invaded, ransacked, and robbed, and thieves walked off with more than $1 million in loot, reports say.

The LAPD told TMZ that the crooks broke into the home through a back window on Aug. 13 and the model and her husband came home to find the place a mess and glass everywhere. The LAPD is investigating the break-in, but so far, no suspects and no arrests have been reported.

A lot of high-end jewelry was taken, but so was a lot of personal items, including Braga’s engagement ring and wedding band.

The model’s closet was ransacked, and for some reason items like her baby’s ultrasound photos were also taken. Along with those items, police report that two safes, multiple designer handbags, and a lot of expensive jewelry was taken.

Unfortunately, Braga is not the only celeb who has suffered a break-in as Los Angeles continues to descend into chaos.

Just for one example, two masked men were seen trying to break into Modern Family star Sarah Hyland’s home only two weeks ago

In Jan., actor Lee Byung-hun, the star of the hit Netflix series Squid Games, suffered a home invasion off his L.A. home and lost some belongings in the attack. Fortunately, he was not home at the time.

The trashing of Byung-Hun’s home came on the heels of a burglary at comedian and producer Lena Waithe’s home in which she lost more than $200,000 in jewelry.

On Christmas Eve, Entourage star Kevin Connolly’s L.A. home was broken into just before midnight. Thieves gained access through the home’s back door, and a gun and other items were stolen.

John Wick star Keanu Reeves also suffered a break-in of his Hollywood Hills home in December, where crooks stole another gun.

Instagram model Abigail Ratchford was terrified Dec. 30 when she heard home invaders smash a window in her home and gain access to the place while she was on the top floor.

Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee’s L.A. home was broken into and reportedly “trashed” when he was not home.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s L.A home was broken into and hundreds of thousands of dollar’s worth of her belongings were stolen.

Actor and comedian Arsenio Hall was hit with a pair of break-ins and was almost robbed twice while he was at his home in Democrat-controlled L.A.

The home of fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D was burglarized. And an armed man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house.

Also, actor Casey Affleck’s terrified girlfriend actress Caylee Cowan was home alone in L.A. at around 3:00 a.m. in June of 2022, when she awoke in her bedroom to find a home invader standing over her.

