Watch: Sylvester Stallone Reveals His Mom Nearly Aborted Him

Academy Award-winner Sylvester Stallone, star of the Rocky and First Blood franchises, revealed that his mother nearly aborted him as a baby.

Stallone offered his shocking confession when speaking with his daughters, Sophia and Sistine, on their Unwaxed podcast their Unwaxed podcast about the new documentary SLY, which focuses on his life story. Though Stallone described a childhood where “everybody was extremely unhappy with who they were,” he admitted that his parents were aloof and not interested in raising children. The documentary revealed that Stallone’s mother hesitated about having him and Sistine asked if that meant he felt unwanted. According to the actor, his mother would tell him “the only reason you’re here is because the hanger didn’t work” – a reference to at-home abortions. His mother would also tell him she would be doing him a “favor” if she opened his window so he could freeze to death “if there was really something wrong” with his brain.

“I almost thought she was joking,” said Stallone as his daughters stared in shock.

“Of course, I mean, what type of mother says that to her child?” Sophia responded.

Stallone said he opted not to share about his maternal abuse in the documentary, believing “it would be too much for the audience.”

Stallone joins a chorus of celebrities who have come forward in recent years to say they were nearly aborted as children. Jack Nicholson, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, and others have said their mothers had considered abortion before opting for life.

“I’m very contra my constituency in terms of abortion because I’m positively against it,” Jack Nicholson said. “I don’t have the right to any other view. My only emotion is gratitude, literally, for my life.”

