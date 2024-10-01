Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) said Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris (D) has built a “coalition” that included people such as pop star Taylor Swift.

Walz, whom Harris chose as her running mate in the campaign for the White House, made his comments during the vice presidential debate against Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), who is former President Donald Trump’s (R) running mate.

As Walz gave his closing statement, he said, “The support of the democracy matters. It matters that you’re here. And I’m as surprised as anybody of this coalition that Kamala Harris has built from Bernie Sanders, to Dick Cheney, to Taylor Swift, and a whole bunch of folks in between there.”

“And they don’t all agree on everything, but they are truly optimistic people. They believe in a positive future of this country and one where our politics can be better than it is,” he added.

Swift recently weighed in on the election prior to the presidential debate and officially endorsed Harris, Breitbart News reported on September 10. She said in a social media post, adding that she planned to vote for Harris and Walz:

Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

Following her endorsement, a poll found Swift’s popularity had dropped overall among voters, Breitbart News reported on Saturday.

Her “overall favorability among all registered voters fell from last year, decreasing from 40 percent in 2023 to 33 percent this year, according to an NBC News poll released Friday. While 16 percent had negative feelings about her in 2023, 27 percent say they do now,” the article read.

In addition, Swift has reportedly lost more than two million Spotify listeners.