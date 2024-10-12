Diddy’s Lawyers Invoke Martin Luther King Jr., Say Alleged Trafficker Doesn’t Like Prison Food

Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly complaining about the prison food he is receiving as he awaits his upcoming trial, his lawyers say.

“I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it,” Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo recently told reporters outside of a federal courthouse in Manhattan, according to a report by People.

Meanwhile, Anthony Ricco, another member of his defense team, bizarrely invoked civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., according to a report by Daily Mail.

“Dr. King called it the law of unintended consequences,” Riccio told reporters outside the courthouse. “Sometimes the more you push a person down, the stronger they become.”

At 6:00 a.m., Combs is reportedly served cereal, fruit, and a breakfast cake. At 11:00 a.m., he is served a lunch composed mostly of main courses, such as hamburgers, baked fish, or beef tacos — with scrambled eggs and biscuits being offered on weekends.

Combs is served dinner at 4:00 p.m., which reportedly includes his choice of chicken fajitas, pasta, or roast beef. A “heart healthy” meal and vegetarian dishes like lentils, tofu, and baked beans are also available for dinner.

As Breitbart News reported, Combs was denied bail for the third time on Thursday after a New York judge ruled the disgraced music mogul must remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center while he awaits his upcoming sex trafficking trial, which has been set for May 5.

Combs has been in jail since September 16, after he was arrested following a federal indictment that accused him of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

The indictment also claimed that some of the music mogul’s parties, known as “Freak Offs,” involved dayslong sexual activity with sex workers and others who were given “a variety of controlled substances” to keep them “obedient and compliant.”

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to alleged crimes, is also facing 120 separate lawsuits that will soon be filed in civil court by Buzbee Law Firm and the AVA Law Group.

Buzbee’s lead counsel Tony Buzbee revealed in a press conference last week that 25 of the 120 Combs accusers were minors at the time the alleged incident occurred, with the youngest being just 9-years-old.

