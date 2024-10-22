Chick-fil-A Launching Streaming Service, Here’s What It Will Include

Chick-fil-A wants to entertain you as it feeds you and plans a new streaming app service launch next month to direct customers to its more than 3,000 locations.

The popular purveyor of fast food is launching Chick-fil-A Play on November 18, an app geared for “parents and kids to share and experience together whether they’re enjoying a meal at home, in the drive-thru or anywhere in-between,” Chick-fil-A announced Monday.

Chick-fil-A will debut the free service with several original animated shows and scripted podcasts such as Hidden Island alongside cooking shows and interactive stories.

“Hospitality and fun have always been at the core of the Chick-fil-A family experience, whether inside our restaurants and play areas, or through our Kids Meals,” Dustin Britt, the Atlanta-based company’s executive director of brand strategy, said in its statement.

“The Chick-fil-A Play App is a digital extension of that experience and another way we’re reimagining ‘Play’ for our Guests, in a unique way through entertainment that really encourages time together.”

The third-largest U.S. restaurant chain by sales, it also sells branded merchandise as it looks to broaden business horizons into the entertainment space.

As Breitbart News reported, the company previously produced content for its site, including Stories of Evergreen Hills, a series of animated shorts.

Chick-Fil-A had long upheld Christian and rather conservative social views.

But in 2019, the company took a turn for the woke when it stopped donating money to charities including the Salvation Army and Fellowship of Christian Athletes following pressure from LGBTQ+ groups.

An enormous backlash ensued from loyal customers who felt the company had too easily folded to woke pressure campaigns from the left.