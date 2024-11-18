Denzel Washington: People Better Realize We Are ‘Being Manipulated’ by Both Sides

Hollywood A-lister Denzel Washington is tired of the political trickery and deceit and says people better wake up to the fact that we’re being “manipulated” by both sides.

Washington spoke out about politics in the U.S. during an interview with the Sunday Times last weekend about his role in the upcoming film, Gladiator II. But when the paper’s reporter tried to tie the film into U.S. politics in the wake of the 2024 election, Washington was not really all that impressed by the question.

“You know, it’s so easy to stand outside America and say this and that,” Washington responded, in an interview with the Sunday Times. “Turn around, you know? Pick a country. Any one.”

“It’s all politics. All promises unkept. And now with the information age the way it is — if anything — left, right, whatever had better learn how to use those tools to manipulate the people. There was a great line in the first movie I did, [1981’s] Carbon Copy: ‘Power to the people? Yeah, they had it once — it was called the Stone Age,” the star continued.

“We’re all slaves to information now. We really are. We’re all slaves. So whatever you feel about the leaders, like this guy’s crazy or the other one is sane, you’d better realize you’re being manipulated by both sides. Period,” Washington exclaimed.

He ended the discussion by saying, “Yeah. So go to the movies.”

He also admitted he has been in some bad films, but he insisted that there are three phases of life in Hollywood for those lucky enough to have the longevity to realize it.

“Well, in life, you learn, earn and then you return — as in give back,” he explained. “So if your life is 90 years long, up until 30 you learn and from 30 to 60 you earn. So in that era I was earning. With a great agent, my career built into making money and so the earning kicked in and then life also kicked in, with bills, four kids and a house.”

The 69-year-old Washington has never been a down-the-line leftist and has often distinguished himself from the usual, left-wing, Hollywood political narrative.

In January of 2022, for instance, he scolded Hollywood liberals for using racial issues like a weapon, and said “diversity shouldn’t be mentioned like it’s something special.” He has also often praised God and injected religious ideals into his work and his personal outlook on life.

Indeed, in 2021 he went wholesale against the left’s anti-cop movement and insisted that he does not care for people who put down the police and the soldiers who sacrifice their lives so we have the freedom to complain.

