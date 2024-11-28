‘Wicked’ Slapped with Trigger Warnings in U.K.: ‘Green-Skinned Woman Is Mocked,’ ‘Talking Animals Are Persecuted’

The British Board of Film Classification has slapped content warnings on Wicked, advising audiences about potentially triggering moments including scenes where a “green-skinned woman is mocked” and “talking animals are persecuted.”

Wicked received a “PG” rating from the the board, which posted its content warnings to its official site. One of the board’s content categories is called “Discrimination” — a vaguely social justice-themed category that warns viewers of scenes in which characters experience prejudice.

“A green-skinned woman is mocked, bullied and humiliated because of her skin colour. A disabled woman in a wheelchair is treated in a condescending manner by able-bodied people. Talking animals are persecuted in a fantastical society,” the board stated.

Cynthia Erivo plays the “green-skinned” Elphaba, the character who grows up to become the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz. The movie also stars pop sensation Ariana Grande as Glinda, who becomes the Good Witch of the North.

Wicked — which is based on the long-running Broadway musical — has ridden a wave of popular enthusiasm to become the biggest box-office hit of the fall season. The Universal release is a two-parter, with the second half set to open next year.

In addition to its popular success, Wicked is also expected to do well at the Academy Award nominations, where the field of competition is rather slim compared to recent years.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com