Filmmaker Justine Bateman Mocks Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Broadway Debut: Like a ‘Make-a-Wish Grant’

Actress and filmmaker Justine Bateman mocked Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Broadway debut, calling it “baffling” and comparing her casting to “a Make-A-Wish grant” for critically ill children.

“This is baffling to me. It has all the earmarks of a Make-A-Wish grant,” Justine Bateman wrote in a Tuesday X/Twitter post, reacting to a promotional video of Jackson performing on stage.

As Breitbart News reported, Jackson bizarrely appeared onstage on Saturday in her one-time-only debut in Broadway’s & Juliet, a reimagined queer musical production of Romeo and Juliet.

While people typically like to imagine U.S. Supreme Court Justices as serious and dignified individuals, Jackson made that difficult for many — as she strutted her stuff, dancing, singing, and acting in a production at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, becoming the first sitting Supreme Court Justice to appear in a Broadway play.

Last month, Bateman — the sister of Ozark star Jason Bateman — applauded the return of President-elect Donald Trump to the White House as a liberating force for all those who value freedom of speech and expression.

“I feel good. I feel great, in fact,” Bateman told Fox News at the time, adding, “I feel like there was this kind of suffocating cloud that was kind of over us.”

“Regular people who had questions about decisions that were being made were threatened subtly or obviously into silence,” she added. “And I feel like that’s been broken, that sort of suppression has been kind of broken.”

Bateman became a rising star on social media with mega-viral posts critiquing the production values of various TikTok users filming their meltdowns after Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the November presidential election.

