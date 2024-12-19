J.K. Rowling Only Regrets She ‘Didn’t Speak out Sooner’ Against Transgender Extremism

Author J.K. Rowling commemorated the five-year anniversary of her decision to publicly oppose transgender extremism and only regrets she “didn’t speak out sooner.”

Posting on X, Rowling shared a five-year-old post from 2019 in which she publicly spoke out against transgender extremism for the first time – when a British woman lost her job for refusing to use proper pronouns and affirm a biological man in living as a woman.

“Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?” she wrote in 2019, setting off a firestorm of outrage from radical LGBTQ activists.

Five-years-later, Rowling said she only regrets not speaking out sooner.

“Five years ago today and my only regret is that I didn’t speak out sooner. To every girl and woman who’s paid a heavy price for fighting to retain their rights and boundaries, to every person striving to halt an appalling medical experiment on minors, I salute you. We will win,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Despite calls from LGBTQ activists to silence her and for corporations to sever ties with her Harry Potter series, five years later, Rowling has all but won her battle. As Breitbart News reported last month, HBO Max announced that Rowling will not only be actively involved in the upcoming Harry Potter reboot streaming series but also affirmed her “right to express her personal views.”

“We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance,” HBO’s statement said. “J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

