Watch: Denzel Washington Baptized and Becomes a Minister — ‘It Took a While but I’m Here’

Denzel Washington was baptized and received his minister’s license Saturday as the movie veteran looks to take his life in a new direction after dedicating himself to Christ.

The 69-year-old was baptized by Archbishop Christopher Bryant at the historic Kelly Temple in New York City.

“It took a while, but I’m finally here…If [God] can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you,” Washington said, according to Bryant. “The sky literally is the limit.”

Bryant shared photos of the moment Washington gave his life to Christ in a Facebook post that read:

We celebrate the addition of Minister Denzel Washington into the clergy, having received his minister’s license in the Church of God in Christ today, in a truly uplifting moment. He is dressed that way because, in the same service, he received water baptism,” Bryant added. “Both the baptism and the licensing took place at the Historic Kelly Temple in NYC, a place close to his heart. Denzel Washington attended this church as a child and testified to being filled with the Holy Spirit after visiting another church with actor Robert Townsend in the 80s.

Washington recently admitted you “can’t talk” about religion in the entertainment industry.

“When you see me, you see the best I could do with what I’ve been given by my lord and savior,” the Gladiator II star wrote last month for Esquire. “I’m unafraid.”

Washington went into intimate specifics about his full turn toward God in the lengthy biographical sketch published by the magazine.

Clearly now he is happy for his actions to speak just as loudly as his words when it comes to kneeling before Jesus Christ.