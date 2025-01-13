Nolte: Harry and Meghan Oppose Facebook Restoring Free Speech

To the surprise of no one, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, two of the most insufferable grifters on the planet, oppose Facebook’s decision to restore free speech.

Last week, in a stunning reversal, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg ended years of denying Facebook censored user content by announcing that Facebook will stop censoring user content. We have yet to see if he keeps that promise, but if he does, there will be no more fake fact-checkers, no more content removal, and no more bans except in egregious cases or outright law-breaking. This reversal will also affect other Meta social media companies like Threads and Instagram.

Four years ago, Zuckerberg blacklisted President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, so this is nothing less than a bombshell.

Well, in a statement that reads like it was written by an AI program set on “smug,” virtuous,” and “Orwell,” the HarryMeg claim that if Zuckerberg ends censorship it will hurt the cause of free speech.

“It doesn’t matter whether your views are left, right or somewhere in between—the latest news from Meta about changes to their policies directly undermines free speech,” opens the statement. “This should deeply concern us all.”

“Contrary to the company’s talking points, allowing more abuse and normalizing hate speech serves to silence speech and expression, not foster it.”

This fascist statement goes on for 11 more interminable paragraphs that boil down to: commoners, ick!

Even in their dishonest interpretation of Meta’s censorship reversal, their argument still fails to pass a logic test.

“[A]llowing more abuse and normalizing hate speech serves to silence speech and expression, not foster it.”

What?

Obviously, that is not what Zuckerberg is doing, but even if the new Meta Rules said, We’re “allowing more abuse and normalizing hate speech,” that would not silence speech.

The HarryMeg assume every pansy-ass will, what, flee the internet forever if faced with speech that hurts their widdle feelings?

They assume, what, that every offended nancy-boy will walk away from their computer forever?

There is an entire wide world of web out there. All the prissy-pants offended by free speech on Twitter ran over to Bluesky.

That’s how free speech is supposed to work.

If you don’t like Facebook, find a safe space where you are comfortable expressing yourself.

You see, that’s the difference between us and them.

They want us silenced and blacklisted, whereas we think it’s great that America’s chickenshit weaklings have a place of their own like Bluesky.

No one on the political right is calling for Bluesky to be shut down or censored.

Meanwhile, the HarryMeg once again prove themselves to be Royal Fascists.

