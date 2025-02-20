Meghan Markle Slammed for Renaming Her Lifestyle Brand After a Beloved Small Clothing Business

Meghan Markle engendered backlash this week by choosing a lifestyle brand named after a small business.

“On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she changed the name of her brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever. The problem, however, is the name already belongs to a small clothing brand based out of New York City,” reported Fox News.

Markle’s brand intends to only focus on lifestyle products and will reportedly not be making clothing.

Mark Kolski, founder of As Ever NYC, immediately took to social media after the announcement to assure his followers that his company is “not affiliated” with Meghan Markle.

“Wow and Hello,” Kolski wrote on Instagram. “I want to say thank you to all the old friends who know and love our small family brand As Ever, and also say hi to all those that have just become aware we exist. In the last 36 hours there has been an outpouring of support and concern regarding recent events around our namesake brand. We are aware. We are not affiliated.”

“This venture started back in 2015 when I reworked vintage military to make our signature tanker pant for my wife, Astrid Dahl as a side hobby. It was followed by a pink jumpsuit that quickly became a cult classic,” he continued. “In 2017, As Ever became official and I started manufacturing. There are several women and events that were instrumental in the creation of our brand. I want to thank them again. I also want to thank Robert Chauca and his family run factory. Without all of them, As Ever would not exist.”

“It’s 2025. We are grateful to still be here making clothing in New York & New Jersey,” he concluded. “We are grateful for all the customers coast to coast and world wide that have supported our venture. We will continue As Ever.”

Kolski told The Sun that he will explore legal options but doubts he will be victorious.

“I’m a very small business, it’s a family-run operation. I’m essentially a one-man band,” he said. “This new venture has the power and money of Netflix behind it. Even if I wanted to do something I don’t think I have the behemoth of lawyers and money that are behind this.”

Fans of the As Ever brand voiced their disapproval of Markle’s name choice.

“Meghan Markle took the same name as an already trademarked established clothing store… As Ever,” one X user wrote. “They didn’t steal her brand. She tried to snatch theirs.”

“Is Meghan Markle trying to do a ‘Blake Lively move’ of stealing the brand’s name on the New York based ‘As Ever’ brand of clothing? And is Netflix wrapped up in it?” another asked.

