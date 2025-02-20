Rapper Kodak Black Among Civil Rights Icons, Sports Greats at White House Black History Month Celebration

Grammy-nominated rapper Kodak Black was seen visiting the White House for President Donald Trump’s Black History Month event on Thursday.

“Kodak in the People’s House,” the White House wrote in a Thursday social media post, sharing photos of the rapper in the executive house.

This comes after Kodak Black and fellow rappers Boosie Badazz and Rod Wave were said to be invited to the White House’s event for Black History Month, according to multiple reports.

President Trump also invited Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece, Alveda King, NFL star and former Georgia candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker, and former NFL player Jack Brewer, according to Associated Press.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Rep. John James (R-MI), and prison reform advocate Alice Johnson — who was pardoned by President Trump during his first term — were also invited to the White House’s Black History Month event.

Notably, Kodak Black and Platinum-selling rapper Fivio Foreign released a new track “ONBOA47RD” — a pro-Trump anthem that samples the voice of none other than former President Trump — in August, ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

In recent years, the tide has turned with regards to rapper support for the 45th and 47th president.

As Breitbart News reported, at least 11 rappers such as Lil Pump, Sexyy Red, and Kodak Black had come forward to support Trump ahead of the election, even before he became the Republican nominee. Others include Azealia Banks, Chief Keef, and Benny The Butcher.

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame, meanwhile, has continuously expressed support for President Trump, declaring last summer, “Trump still my president.”

Last month, rappers Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross appeared at the pre-inauguration “Crypto Ball” prior to Trump’s inauguration. Three-time Grammy-winning rapper Nelly also performed at one of the president’s three official inaugural balls at the inauguration.

