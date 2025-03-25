Heart Rocker Nancy Wilson ‘Embarrassed’ to Be an American, Fans Suggest She Leave

Singer Nancy Wilson of the 70s rock band Heart is taking heat after claiming in an interview she is “embarrassed” to be an American.

The 71-year-old former rock star made her comment in an interview with the Milwaukee Sentinel this month and is now being struck with a backlash for her perceived hatred for her country.

Wilson equated the political climate today to that of the 1970s, saying, “We were kind of embarrassed at that time to call ourselves American because of the dirty politics of the Vietnam War.”

The Barracuda singer went on to say, “To be as subtle as possible, it’s more embarrassing now.”

Her proclamation did not sit well with many would be fans.

One fan struck back on social media and said it is “embarrassing to be a Heart fan now.”

Others agreed:

Wilson also told the paper she thinks women have temporarily lost the momentum in American culture today, and insisted, “I think for women in the culture the pendulum will come back again, and there’ll be another renaissance in the arts to push back against the oppression of the cranky old rich white guys.”

The “Crazy on You” singer did not explain why she feels that way since all the top cultural stars today are mostly women. For instance, as of March 22, women have taken six out of the top ten albums in the U.S.A. today.

Wilson and her sister, Ann, are now back on the road after canceling a tour as Ann went through chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer. Ann has told fans she is much better, and the pair are playing in Manitoba, Canada, this week.

