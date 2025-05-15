Joe Rogan Passionately Explains Christ’s Resurrection: ‘I’m Sticking with Jesus’

Podcast king Joe Rogan defended the Christian worldview and the life and death of Jesus Christ and casts doubts on the Big Bang theory in his recent podcast.

While speaking to TikToker Cody Tucker, Rogan raised questions about the Big Bang theory, criticizing some of the assumptions behind the assumptions about how the universe began, especially the idea that everything came from nothing.

“There’s always been something. Wouldn’t it be crazier if there wasn’t something at one point in time? That seems even crazier than there always has been something,” Rogan said.

“There couldn’t be nothing, and then all the sudden everything,” the podcaster added.

Tucker wondered if perhaps someone “snapped his fingers” to start it all, to which Rogan replied, “exactly.”

“The difference between science and religion is that science only asks you for one miracle,” Rogan added, noting that science does believe in miracles if they believe everything came from nothing.

He then launched into his thoughts about the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“It’s funny because people will be incredulous about the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but yet they’re convinced that the entire universe was smaller than the head of a pin, and for no reason that anybody’s adequately explained to me, instantaneously it became everything?” he said, adding, “I’m sticking with Jesus on that one. Jesus makes more sense.”

