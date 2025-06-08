Miley Cyrus: ‘A Month Is Too Short’ for Pride Month, ‘It’s a Lifetime’

Grammy-winning pop star Miley Cyrus says “a month is too short” for Pride Month, suggesting the LGBTQIA2S+ community should be shoving their propaganda in the faces of all Americans all year long, adding, “It’s a lifetime, it’s a lifestyle.”

“My Pride Month message would be that I don’t think pride should be stuck to a month. A month is too short. It’s a lifetime. It’s a lifestyle,” the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer said on Friday at the Chanel and Tribeca Film Festival.

Watch Below:

Cyrus spoke with Varity on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of her pop opera, Something Beautiful, telling the magazine, “I’ve been shot by so many many photographers and directors and never been able to actually get behind the lens and see myself in the way that I do.”

“That’s something that makes it feel like really special and really intimate because I’ve never really gotten to actually tell my story in a way that really is this first person,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer added of her film while speaking on the red carpet in New York City.

In 2023, Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation donated to an LGBTQ organization that specifically targets children in response to a Wisconsin school district banning the pop star’s “Rainbowland” song in an elementary school.

As Breitbart News reported, Cyrus is one of the celebrities who vowed to flee the country if President Donald Trump were to win the 2024 election and return to the White House.

Like many of her fellow Hollywood elites, the “Flowers” singer has yet to make good on her promise.

