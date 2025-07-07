Box Office: ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Bites Off $147.3 Million in Five Day Debut

Jurassic World Rebirth
Universal Pictures
Breitbart News

(AP) — Dinosaur fatigue may be a theme in “Jurassic World Rebirth,” but moviegoing audiences don’t seem to have that reservation. The newest installment in the “Jurassic World” franchise ruled the Fourth of July holiday box office with a global, five-day launch of $318.3 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.

